Pokemon GO Bug Out event preparation guide

Pokemon GO’s Bug Out event is here and it would bug us if you miss out on everything it brings to the table. You can participate in this event from Friday, April 12, 2024, 10 am local time, through Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 8 pm local time. Be prepared for a bug-filled experience.

In this article, we will walk you through everything about the Bug Out event.

Active bonuses during the Bug Out event in Pokemon GO

You will get the following bonuses during the Bug Out event:

You will get 2x Experience Points (XP) if you catch monsters with Nice Throws or better.

if you catch monsters with Nice Throws or better. You will get extra Candies for making Nice Throws or better.

for making Nice Throws or better. In addition to extra Candies, you will get extra Candy XL for doing the same if your Trainer level is 31 or above.

for doing the same if your or above. Combee and Burmy will have increased Shiny odds during this event.

How to prepare for Bug Out event in Pokemon GO

Your main focus should be on bagging as many Experience Points as possible. Since you will get 2x XP for Nice Throws or better, you have the potential to level up very easily.

Making Excellent Throws will give you 1,000 XP and with the Bug Out event bonus, that rises to 2,000 XP. Using Lucky Eggs during this event will further boost your earnings. So, you can get more than 4,000 XP per catch if you make Excellent Throws.

If you have an Origin Forme Dialga in your account, use its Legacy move, Roar of Time, to extend the duration of your Lucky Eggs. It will take 5,000 Stardust and five Dialga Candies to extend the duration of one Lucky Egg by six minutes.

You will enjoy a Candy bonus during the event and if it works similarly to previous events, you will get four Candies for Nice Throws, five Candies for Great Throws, and six Candies for Excellent Throws. Pinap Berries will stack with this bonus. Since a Pinap Berry gives you a 2x Candy boost, you can potentially earn 12 Candies for every monster during this event in GO.

Best Pokemon to catch during the Bug Out event in Pokemon GO

You should focus on the following wild spawns during this GO event:

Weedle: This monster evolves into Beedrill and Mega Beedrill is one of the best Bug-type attackers in the game. It is also the best Poison-type attacker in the game.

This monster and Mega Beedrill is one of the best Bug-type attackers in the game. It is also the best Poison-type attacker in the game. Female Combee: Shiny Combee will spawn more frequently during this event. So, it is a good opportunity to get yourself a female Shiny Combee and evolve it into a Shiny Vespaqueen .

Shiny Combee will spawn more frequently during this event. So, it is a good opportunity to get yourself a and evolve it into a . Nincada: This monster has a 1-in-64 shiny rate. You should try and get this monster as it is a rare spawn in GO and can be hard to find outside of this event.

Karrablast: This Pokemon evolves into Escavalier which ranks at #112 in the Ultra League.

Best Mega Evolution to use during the Bug Out event in Pokemon GO

It is advisable to Mega Evolve any Bug-type Pokemon during this event. Some recommended monsters in this category are:

Mega Beedrill

Primal Pinsir

Mega Scizor

Mega Heracross

Primal Kyogre

