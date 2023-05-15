Pokemon GO player finds perfect gift for a Treecko sticker

While the relations between Pokemon GO's player base and its creators have been a bit spotty for the last few months, it can be a breath of fresh air to look at the positive side of the community. Thankfully, the game's subreddit is a host to just as many neat player stories as it is filled with negative encounters and critical rants.

The gifting system in the mobile game is one of its most beloved features. Giving players a way to give items to their friends while rewarding them is a great way to encourage socialization between players. With the recent addition of the postcard mechanic, this fan-favorite pastime has only gotten better.

One player on Pokemon GO's subreddit noticed a funny similarity between one of the statues in their area and one of the many stickers players can choose to add to their gifts. Though purely coincidental, this side-by-side comparison will brighten anyone's day.

Reddit Reacts to Pokemon GO: A wild statue appears

Posted on the Pokemon GO subreddit yesterday, user Longnose231 posted a screenshot from their recent gift opening. One of the many gifts they opened in their recent session showcased a popular statue in Finland alongside a somewhat matching sticker of Treecko in a similar position.

Treecko is a beloved starter Pokemon from the Hoenn region. Being the first Grass-type players can choose to add to their collection in every new playthrough of Pokemon Ruby, Sapphire, Emerald, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, and countless ROM hacks, every fan of the franchise's main series has a soft spot for Treecko.

With the recent changes to Pokemon GO's postcard system, the original poster can preserve this postcard for as long as they want. Though the postcard feature was implemented as a way for trainers to influence the form their Vivillon evolves into, the addition is also perfect for preserving moments such as these.

The situation gets slightly more interesting when users consider the statue and its pose. Based on what the Pokestop where the gift was found says, the statue depicts Adonis, the mortal lover of the Greek Goddess Aphrodite and Persephone. As such, many users on the subreddit have pointed out the somewhat provocative nature of the sticker alongside the statue.

Considering that there is a high chance that the original poster found an egg from this particular gift, the provocative nature of the scenario deepens. Nevertheless, the coincidence of this particular gift and sticker is definitely an interesting one. What initially was sure to just be a basic sticker of Treecko in a regular pose became one of the funniest combinations of gift and sticker to ever see the Pokemon GO subreddit.

With how many other stickers take creatures and put them in poses, it could be fun to keep a collection of postcards showcasing stickers matching the poses of statues and the like. Thankfully, with the new postcard pinning feature, players can physically save their postcards to their Pokemon GO accounts.

Poll : 0 votes