As experienced players will be aware, Pokemon GO is far from perfect. Every other day, it seems like a massive visual glitch impacts a few players, with one of the most recent reported circumstances being one of the funniest seen by the community in a long time.

Following standard gameplay procedures, when encountering a Team GO Rocket-controlled Pokestop, players will see a singular Team Go Rocket grunt standing out front, guarding their team's territory. However, in one player's unfortunate case, they seem to have stumbled across a stronghold of the team's foot soldiers.

Though this was most likely a glitch, it nonetheless shocked the original poster upon appearing. This led to a comedic post on the Pokemon GO subreddit, harking back to the nostalgic days of the original anime series.

Reddit reacts to Team GO Rocket visual bug in Pokemon GO

Showcased by user u/4our20wentyLOL, the post depicted an unusual glitch causing many models of Team GO Rocket grunt members to appear around the player's avatar. This glitch gets more unusual the longer one looks at it, as the observant eye can tell that this is not a scenario of mere asset cloning common in mobile games.

Players who pay close attention to this post will notice the slight detail that the models that spawn are the different male and female Team GO Rocket models. This could imply that these NPCs were spawned as their own entities and not as a slight graphical error. This makes the glitch all the more confusing.

A hypothesis as to why this glitch occured could be explained by a simple error in Niantic's code. Considering the glitch in an urban area, this could have happened in response to the player interacting with a Team GO Rocket grunt. This could have resulted in a glitch in the code converting all the Pokemon spawned in that area into grunts.

Though an offputting error, to say the least, this is a possible explanation, as this is a common safeguard in games as a way to force events such as NPC interactions to take place. The results of this glitch is something that players are merely not meant to see, but takes place in everyone's game.

The reference made by the original poster on the Pokemon GO subreddit is made regarding the Team Rocket villains from the anime. In the initial run of the anime featuring Ash Ketchum and his trusty Pikachu, the three members of Team Rocket, Jessie, James, and Meowth, spend a significant amount of their screentime formulating schemes to get their hands on Ash's Pikachu.

Though the three still await their return to Pokemon GO, this post brings up the thought that it may be time for Niantic to bring back the three notorious no-dogooders. These beloved characters have appeared now and then as NPCs that will challenge players to a battle in their famous Meowth balloon from the anime.

Poll : 0 votes