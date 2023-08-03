Pokemon GO player shares Riolu Hatch Day stats, Reddit reacts

With the recent Riolu Hatch Day in Pokemon GO seeing mixed reactions from the community, a group of data miners uncovered some information that goes more in-depth as to what went wrong. Unsurprising to many, this event seems to play heavily into the randomness that eggs and similar features have. This left many players with questions regarding how exactly it worked.

Thankfully, the team of data miners on the Silph Road subreddit have compiled some statistics that explain how this event impacted the game and its eggs at a more technical level. The detailed post also revealed the shiny rates that Niantic promised would receive a boost. So what is there to know about this recent information dump?

Silph Road Reveals the secrets of Riolu Hatch Day in Pokemon GO

Starting off, it was revealed that the event would not feature a 100% hatch rate of Riolu from 2 kilometer eggs like many were led to believe. After diving into the rates, the original poster stated that hatch rate for Riolu in 2 kilometer eggs during the event was around 80%. The remaining 20% would pull from a larger list of other creatures.

Moreover, the post went into the odds of hatching one of these Pokemon in their shiny form. The study concluded that the odds of hatching a Shiny Riolu during the recently-concluded event was around 1 in 10. For perspective, this is much better than encountering a Shiny Pokemon during a Community Day event, as that event's shiny rate is around 1 in every 25 encounters.

However, this event received a fair share of criticism. Restricting the encountering of Shiny Riolu to hatching eggs greatly favors the portion of the player base who have the money to spend on extra incubators over the casual community.

Unlike the standard method of encountering Pokemon, hatching also requires players to first walk the required distance for eggs to hatch, thus greatly limiting the time for players to find a Shiny Riolu more so than the Community Day events.

Pokemon GO's new Hatch Days also limit trainers' participation to their location. This is due to eggs being given out by Pokestops and gym locations. If you do not live near any of these places, you will not be able to participate in the event. Once again, comparing this to Community Days, creatures in the latter event can spawn anywhere near you, making it the better event.

Is Lucario good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Lucario as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With so many players now having access to Riolu and its evolution, Lucario, many may want to try using them in the game's competitive scene. Sadly, Lucario's performance in the game's Battle League is fairly lackluster, with it really only being average in Ultra League.

However, Lucario fairs incredibly well in the game's Raid Battles. Having access to potent Fighting, Steel, and even Ghost-type attacks, it is a great choice against Raid Bosses when it has the type advantage. However, outside of these few instances, Lucario is a rather poor choice for use in Pokemon GO.