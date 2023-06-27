Pokemon GO players complain about decrease in Charged TM drop rate

Pokemon GO players once relished in the ability to change their creatures' moves, thanks to the significant number of Charged TMs that would drop via raids and PvP, among other sources. However, some trainers have noticed that they aren't receiving as many Charged TMs as they used to, leaving them to wonder if Niantic has changed the drop rates of the coveted items in recent months.

One Pokemon GO Redditor by the name of CombProfessional434 asked the community if anybody else had noticed any changes. Some fans gave some useful tips for getting guaranteed Charged TM drops, but other players noted that they didn't get as many of the coveted TMs as they used to.

Pokemon GO players continued to discuss the state of Charged TMs in the comment section, and many of them weren't exactly thrilled.

Pokemon GO players discuss the seeming lack of Charged TM drops

CombProfessional434's initial problem with finding Charged TMs in Pokemon GO seemed to stem from their participation in high-tier raids. Though these raids can drop Charged TMs, they aren't guaranteed like 3-star raid drops. However, players lamented that 5-star raids and above don't seem to drop many TMs anymore.

Meanwhile, some Pokemon GO fans suggested that CombProfessional434 switch to PvP to receive Charged TMs. Unfortunately, many players in the comments remarked that they hadn't had much luck finding the items in PvP without tanking and losing repeatedly.

Although many trainers agreed that they didn't exactly have enough data to confirm whether Charged TM drops had been nerfed or not, they had clearly noticed a change. Some Pokemon GO players speculated that this occurred alongside certain events or when Niantic debuted TM boxes that could be caught with Pokecoins.

Unfortunately, there were no observable in-game metrics to confirm those hypotheses, but the commenters were clear in stating that they felt like something was off. Despite this, other users reported that they had been getting plenty of Charged TMs during gameplay, which may show that a segment of fans is still favorable to the in-game RNG.

Whatever the case, many fans in the comments weren't happy with the current state of item distribution during gameplay. Furthermore, without any data to pack up players' feelings on Charged TM drops, these thoughts may not be corroborated in any significant way.

There does seem to be something of a trend, though, as CombProfessional434's post isn't the first on various Pokemon GO subreddits to report a change in Charged TM drops. Some fans have chalked the feeling up to players using the TMs more often during certain parts of the event calendar, but the coincidences keep piling up.

The debate may continue until there is some concrete proof provided by community members. For the time being, trainers may be wise to stockpile their TMs as much as possible and only use them when necessary. This should help protect them if there really is a reduced drop rate for TMs. It's always better to be safe than sorry.

Poll : 0 votes