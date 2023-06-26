Pokemon GO players complain about ‘Immortal Raid’ bug

Trainers have been facing a new glitch in Pokemon GO where the Raid Bosses are surviving indefinitely on 1 Health Point (HP). Niantic has had a rough start to the year, but despite that, they have been trying to be more transparent with the public. While that does not mean they have adhered to player feedback, they are communicating with the community, which is a positive sign.

Recently, Pokemon GO was plagued by a sea of bugs and glitches that caused inconvenience to the trainers. Since every update brings something new, there were glitches where the Purified gems would not work in Shadow Raids.

Then there was a glitch where normal trades were misclassified as Special trades during the Axew Community Day.

Players have been facing a new issue where Raid Bosses survive indefinitely with 1 HP, making everyone hot under the collar. Trainers call this glitch "Immortal Raids" in Pokemon GO and have asked Niantic to fix this frustrating bug.

What are Immortal Raids in Pokemon GO?

Hegassen💨 @Hegassen1 @NianticHelp as can be seen by the timer & the HP bar this 3 star raid was clearly defeated, and yet it never fainted & timed me out. Loosing my daily pass, the win rewards and the progression towards 5 raids in the Starry Nights research. Please help #PokemonGO @NianticHelp as can be seen by the timer & the HP bar this 3 star raid was clearly defeated, and yet it never fainted & timed me out. Loosing my daily pass, the win rewards and the progression towards 5 raids in the Starry Nights research. Please help #PokemonGO https://t.co/C26aXbojoN

Trainers have been facing a serious bug where bosses in certain raids survive at 1 HP and are undefeatable. The monster they are fighting becomes invisible towards the end and continues to attack their Pokemon, and there is nothing they can do to stop it or dodge the attacks.

People have been dubbing this "Immortal Raids," as the bug makes the Raid Boss immortal. Players eventually run out of time, and the raid ends with a message:

"Time’s up! You didn’t defeat the Raid Boss in time. Please try again."

All you can do from here on is press OK and redo the raid from scratch. Players worldwide have been facing this issue, which has not sat well with trainers. It is evident from the countless tweets and Reddit posts that the community has become restless.

Some players have been trying to explain why this bug is a thing in Pokemon GO:

Another player provided video proof of this bug happening in real time:

Niantic acknowledges the Immortal Raid bug in Pokemon GO

Niantic Support @NianticHelp @Hegassen1 Thanks for sharing, Trainer! We have been receiving similar reports during raids. If the raid was active, restarting the app and rejoining should have taken you to the Bonus Challenge screen. Let's connect over DM so that we can get your Trainer information! ^TA @Hegassen1 Thanks for sharing, Trainer! We have been receiving similar reports during raids. If the raid was active, restarting the app and rejoining should have taken you to the Bonus Challenge screen. Let's connect over DM so that we can get your Trainer information! ^TA

Niantic Support said that they "have been receiving similar reports." What they have done is ask trainers to "connect over DM" so they could have their Trainer information. No further details have been revealed as to how they will compensate players for the major inconvenience.

