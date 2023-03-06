Pokemon GO PvP: Is Melmetal with Double Iron Bash good?

In an effort to encourage players to try out Pokemon GO, Niantic introduced some exclusive creatures that can only be encountered in the mobile game. While many new players may be familiar with the exclusive Roaming Forme for Gimmeghoul, veteran players may remember the original exclusives: Meltan and Melmetal.

These creatures were introduced in the seventh generation of the franchise as the first mobile-exclusive species and were added to the game to incentivize players to try it out and help complete their Pokedex.

With its signature attack Double Iron Bash and its impressive stats, Melmetal has become a popular choice among competitive players in Pokemon GO's metagame. However, before taking it into battle, they should be aware of its weaknesses.

Pokemon GO PvP guide for Melmetal: How to use the pure Steel-type

Melmetal as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing every player should know about any creature before they intend on using it in battle is its elemental typing. In the case of Melmetal, it is a pure Steel-type. This is one of the best defensive typings in the game as it grants Melmetal 11 resistances, which is more than half of all the elements across the entire franchise.

As for its stat spread in Pokemon GO, as can be expected, Melmetal is best suited for defense. However, this does not mean Melmetal is only good for stalling out its opponents while occasionally firing off charged attacks. Thanks to its high attack stat of 226, Melmetal is capable of clobbering any neutral or frail opponent that stands in its path.

With the recent special research requiring players to pay $5 to access, Melmetal has received a new charged attack to add to its repertoire. Double Iron Bash, Melmetal's signature attack in the main series, has finally made its way to Pokemon GO. This powerful move can make Melmetal even more of a threat in battles, especially in the Steel-type dominated metagame of the mobile title.

While some players may hesitate to pay $5 for the special research ticket, for those who want to fully utilize Melmetal, the price is a worthwhile investment. The Steel typing has been lacking in the spam department and the recent inclusion of Melmetal's signature attack aims to give the iron giant some much-needed shield pressure.

The addition of Double Iron Bash to Melmetal's moveset has undoubtedly made it an even more formidable Steel-type in Master League.

Overall, the new research ticket in Pokemon GO is very much worth the $5. While it is unfortunate that Niantic is locking such a great attack for an amazing Pokemon behind a paywall, the research ticket offers some other rewards and lasts for the whole season, so those who regularly play the mobile game should consider it regardless of this new attack.

