How to Counter Donphan in Pokemon GO in January 2022

Donphan has come to Pokemon GO in the form of a 3-Star Raid Boss. With Phanpy being as uncommon as it is in Pokemon GO, this is the perfect time for players to add the Armor Pokemon to their collection.

Donphan made an incredibly early debut alongside Marill. While Donphan and Marill are Pokemon that originate from the Johto region, Donphan made its first debut in the first Pokemon Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back. Donphan appeared in the opening credit sequence under the ownership of a trainer named Raymond who challenged Ash to a battle.

When it comes to challenging a Raid Battle in Pokemon GO, certain preparations must be made in advance. Knowing things like the Raid Boss' type as well as its stats can help players cultivate an effective strategy which can best deal with the Raid Boss.

Dealing with Donphan: A Pokemon GO Raid Guide

A comprehensive look at Donphan

Donphan as it appears in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Donphan is a pure Ground-type Pokemon which gives it an even number of weaknesses and resistances. It is only weak to Water, Grass, and Ice-type attacks and can resist Poison, Rock, and Electric-type attacks. It also has an increased resistance to Electric-type attacks thanks to the Ground-typing being immune to Electric-type attacks in the main series.

Donphan's stats may contradict its design as it appears to be designed off of sturdy and defensive rubber tires, when one looks at the tread-like "armor" that covers the Pokemon starting at its trunk and moves down its back. Donphan's highest stat is its attack sitting at an above average 214 followed by its stamina stat at 207. Donphan's lowest stat is its defense, which sits at 185.

A guide on how players can defeat Donphan

In terms of Pokemon that counter Donphan the hardest, Galarian Darmanitan reigns supreme over every other counter thanks to its astronomical damage output.

Galarian Darmanitan's Zen form is even better for this fight but it adds to the risk of being taken out by a single Earthquake from Donphan. This is due to its reduced defense in this form, as well as the addition of a Fire-typing which is weak to Ground-type attacks.

Kyogre and Kingler are the best Water-type Pokemon to bring to this battle as they have high damage output especially against Pokemon they have the type advantage over. This damage output is even higher if it is raining in the players' current location which gives Water-type attacks a damage boost in Pokemon GO.

To summarize, Donphan can prove to be a challenging Pokemon to face off against in Pokemon GO's Raid Battles. However, with a great strategy as well as the right Pokemon for the job, like a solid combination of bulky Water-type Pokemon and offensive Ice-type Pokemon, Donphan can be easily defeated.

