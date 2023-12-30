Pokemon GO Regigigas: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Regigigas in Pokemon GO has impressive stats on paper, but you might be wondering if this translates well on the battlefield. This Pocket Monster has a massive attack stat of 287 and an equally impressive defense stat of 210. However, its pure Normal elemental typing prevents it from utilizing its power to the maximum potential. It is still a decent attacker on the battlefield.

In this article, we will look at the best moveset for Regigigas in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE. We will also walk you through the strengths, weaknesses, and counters you can use against Regigigas in GO.

Regigigas' best moveset in Pokemon GO

Regigigas is not very good in PvE (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Best PvE moveset for Regigigas in GO

The best offensive PvE moveset for Regigigas in GO is Hidden Power as the Fast move, and Focus Blast and Giga Impact are the Charged moves.

Since the moves match the elemental typing of Regigigas, you will enjoy the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) with this moveset. Focus Blast does not match the elemental typing of this monster, but we have opted for this move as Regigigas does not have a lot of moves to choose from.

Regigigas cannot be used for Gym Defense as it is a Legendary Pocket Monster. As a result, you will not need a defensive moveset for this beast.

Best PvP moveset for Regigigas in Pokemon GO

Hidden Power as the Fast move, along with Thunder and Focus Blast as the Charged moves, is the best PvP moveset for Regigigas in GO.

Is Regigigas any good in Pokemon GO?

Even though Regigigas is an amazing beast based on its physical stats, the lack of a good move pool prevents it from stretching its arms in any form of combat.

Regigigas has an amazing attack and defense stat, but its high attack stat throttles the bulk greatly. Thus, it is a complicated Pokemon to use in GO, and it does not excel in any form of battles in this game.

If Regigigas gets its signature move – Crush Grip – from the main series, it might see some viability in this game in the future.

Regigigas’s strengths and weaknesses

Regigigas is a pure Normal-type beast. As a result, this beast is weak to Fighting-type monsters and it is resistant to Ghost-type attackers.

All moves that Regigigas can learn in Pokemon GO

Regigigas and Shiny Regigigas (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Regigigas can learn the following moves in the game:

Fast moves:

Regigigas can learn the following Fast moves GO:

Zen Headbutt

Hidden Power

Charged moves:

Regigigas can learn the following Charged moves in GO:

Giga Impact

Focus Blast

Thunder

Best counters for Regigigas in Pokemon GO

You can use the following counters to defeat Regigigas if you ever happen to go up against one in your battles:

PvE counters

Mega Rayquaza

Mega Blaziken

Mega Alakazam

Primal Groudon

Mega Lopunny

Mega Garchomp

Terrakion

Keldeo

Lucario

Conkeldurr

Machamp

PvP counters

Terrakion

Keldeo

Shadow Machamp

Shadow Hariyama

Lucario

Conkeldurr

Shadow Mewtwo

Machamp

Hawlucha

Hariyama

Groudon

Aside from these aforementioned monsters, there are other counters with similar elemental typings that perform well against Regigigas.