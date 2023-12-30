Pokemon GO Regigigas raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Pokemon GO has featured Regigigas in its five-star raids since Saturday, December 23, 2023, at 10 am local time. These will be accessible till Monday, January 1, 2024, at 10 am local time. With less than two days left, you might want to add this Pocket Monster to your collection of beasts in this game.
In this article, we will tell you about the best counters you can use against Regigigas. We will also talk about the moveset and weaknesses so that you can build your raid party accordingly.
What are the best monsters to counter Regigigas in Pokemon GO?
Being a pure Normal-type beast, Regigigas is vulnerable to only one elemental typing – Fighting. It is resistant to Ghost-type Pocket Monsters.
Recommended counters to beat Regigigas in raids:
- Terrakion
- Mega Rayquaza
- Mega Blaziken
- Keldeo
- Shadow Machamp
- Shadow Hariyama
- Lucario
- Mega Alakazam
- Conkeldurr
- Shadow Mewtwo
- Machamp
- Hawlucha
- Hariyama
- Primal Groudon
- Cobalion
Best Mega Pokemon to use in Regigigas 3-star raids in Pokemon GO
- Mega Rayquaza
- Mega Blaziken
- Mega Alakazam
- Mega Lopunny
- Mega Garchomp
- Mega Gengar
- Mega Pinsir
What are the best moves to beat Regigigas in Pokemon GO raids?
As mentioned earlier, Regigigas is vulnerable to Fighting-type creatures. So, you can counter Regigigas best with moves from one of these elemental typings.
Recommended moves to counter Regigigas in raids:
Fast moves:
- Low Kick
- Counter
- Double Kick
- Mud Shot
- Psycho Cut
- Dragon Tail
- Sucker Punch
- Fury Cutter
Charged moves:
- Close Combat
- Superpower
- Dynamic Punch
- Focus Blast
- Dragon Ascent
- Sacred Sword
- Flying Press
- Psystrike
- Aura Sphere
Regigigas’s moveset in Pokemon GO
Regigigas comes with the following moves:
Fast moves:
Regigigas can learn the following Fast moves in this game:
- Zen Headbutt
- Hidden Power
Charged moves:
Regigigas can learn the following Charged moves in this game:
- Giga Impact
- Thunder
- Focus Blast
Catch Combat Power (CP) of Regigigas in Pokemon GO
Regigigas will have the following catch CPs:
- Weather boosted: 2,987 CP to 3,104 CP at level 25 with partly cloudy boost
- Non-weather boosted: 2,389 CP to 2,483 CP at level 20
Can you solo defeat Regigigas in Pokemon GO?
Regigigas has a CP of 55,480. While the Combat Power of this creature might be massive, it does not have the defense stat to give it the bulk it needs to withstand hits from its enemies.
If you have high-level Fighting-type Pocket Monsters in your raid party, you will not have a lot of difficulty beating Regigigas in a solo raid. However, you might not be able to do it in one try. So, keep a big stack of healing items in your inventory.