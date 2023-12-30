Pokemon GO Regigigas raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Pokemon GO has featured Regigigas in its five-star raids since Saturday, December 23, 2023, at 10 am local time. These will be accessible till Monday, January 1, 2024, at 10 am local time. With less than two days left, you might want to add this Pocket Monster to your collection of beasts in this game.

In this article, we will tell you about the best counters you can use against Regigigas. We will also talk about the moveset and weaknesses so that you can build your raid party accordingly.

What are the best monsters to counter Regigigas in Pokemon GO?

Mega Blaziken is a great counter (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Being a pure Normal-type beast, Regigigas is vulnerable to only one elemental typing – Fighting. It is resistant to Ghost-type Pocket Monsters.

Recommended counters to beat Regigigas in raids:

Terrakion

Mega Rayquaza

Mega Blaziken

Keldeo

Shadow Machamp

Shadow Hariyama

Lucario

Mega Alakazam

Conkeldurr

Shadow Mewtwo

Machamp

Hawlucha

Hariyama

Primal Groudon

Cobalion

Best Mega Pokemon to use in Regigigas 3-star raids in Pokemon GO

Mega Rayquaza

Mega Blaziken

Mega Alakazam

Mega Lopunny

Mega Garchomp

Mega Gengar

Mega Pinsir

What are the best moves to beat Regigigas in Pokemon GO raids?

As mentioned earlier, Regigigas is vulnerable to Fighting-type creatures. So, you can counter Regigigas best with moves from one of these elemental typings.

Recommended moves to counter Regigigas in raids:

Fast moves:

Low Kick

Counter

Double Kick

Mud Shot

Psycho Cut

Dragon Tail

Sucker Punch

Fury Cutter

Charged moves:

Close Combat

Superpower

Dynamic Punch

Focus Blast

Dragon Ascent

Sacred Sword

Flying Press

Psystrike

Aura Sphere

Regigigas’s moveset in Pokemon GO

Regigigas and Shiny Regigigas (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Regigigas comes with the following moves:

Fast moves:

Regigigas can learn the following Fast moves in this game:

Zen Headbutt

Hidden Power

Charged moves:

Regigigas can learn the following Charged moves in this game:

Giga Impact

Thunder

Focus Blast

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Regigigas in Pokemon GO

Regigigas will have the following catch CPs:

Weather boosted: 2,987 CP to 3,104 CP at level 25 with partly cloudy boost

2,987 CP to 3,104 CP at level 25 with partly cloudy boost

Non-weather boosted: 2,389 CP to 2,483 CP at level 20

Can you solo defeat Regigigas in Pokemon GO?

Regigigas has a CP of 55,480. While the Combat Power of this creature might be massive, it does not have the defense stat to give it the bulk it needs to withstand hits from its enemies.

If you have high-level Fighting-type Pocket Monsters in your raid party, you will not have a lot of difficulty beating Regigigas in a solo raid. However, you might not be able to do it in one try. So, keep a big stack of healing items in your inventory.