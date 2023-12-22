How to catch Shiny Regigigas in Pokemon GO

Regigigas is the next 5-star raid boss in Pokemon GO, and with the best raid counters, you have a chance to defeat it and encounter its Shiny form. The second half of the Winter Holiday Part 1 event features this Legendary alongside Mega Glalie in Mega Raids. Regigigas is a Normal-type creature, meaning it is weak to Fighting-type, and is resistant to Ghost-type moves.

If you prepare by keeping these in your mind, you can add a new powerhouse, and potentially even its shiny version, to your collection. This article covers everything you need to know about capturing Shiny Regigigas in Pokemon GO

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with a * are Legacy Moves and might require an Elite TM.

How to get Shiny Regigigas in Pokemon GO

You must be lucky to get Shiny Regigigas (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To catch Regigigas in Pokemon GO, you must defeat the raid boss. Once you have done this, you have a 1-in-20 or a 5% chance of encountering its shiny form.

You should note that these stats don't guarantee that you will find Shiny Regigigas once if you beat these raids 20 times. However, in the case that you do end up meeting its shiny form, know that the catch is confirmed, and you might consider using a Pinap Berry to maximize the Catch Candy you receive.

While some lucky players may get it, others may not. You must attempt as many times as possible until you encounter one.

You now know how to catch a Shiny Regigigas but must also learn how to defeat the boss. The more strong counters you have, the higher your chances of winning Regigigas raid.

How to defeat Regigigas in Pokemon GO

Use Fighting-type moves to beat Regigigas (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Regigigas is a Normal-type creature in Pokemon GO. This means to defeat it, you must use Fighting-type moves. Your battle roster can do much more when you exploit its weaknesses. The creature heavily resists Ghost-type moves, so it is best to avoid creatures with these moves.

Regigigas has a CP of 55,480 as a 5-star raid boss, and it will have a total of 15,000 HP to its name. Therefore, your raid team must be potent enough to inflict and take damage within the limited time frame.

Also, keep some Pokemon GO Revive items on you to revive your team members when they faint. Remember, the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) moves deal increased damage. Therefore, the best strategy to beat Regigigas is to use the most robust counters with the STAB potential attack.

You can use the following counters for the best results in Regigigas raids:

Terrakion : Double Kick and Sacred Sword*

: Double Kick and Sacred Sword* Mega Rayqyaza : Dragon Tail and Dragon Ascent

: Dragon Tail and Dragon Ascent Mega Blaziken : Counter and Focus Blast

: Counter and Focus Blast Keldo (Ordinary) : Low Kick and Sacred Sword

: Low Kick and Sacred Sword Keldeo : Low Kick and Sacred Sword

: Low Kick and Sacred Sword Shadow Machamp : Counter and Dynamic Punch

: Counter and Dynamic Punch Shadow Hariyana : Counter and Dynamic Punch

: Counter and Dynamic Punch Lucario : Counter and Aura Sphere

: Counter and Aura Sphere Mega Alakazam : Counter* and Focus Blast

: Counter* and Focus Blast Conkeldurr: Counter and Dynamic Punch

Go through this Winter Holiday Part 1 event guide to learn more about other featured monsters.