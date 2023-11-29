Pokemon GO Reshiram PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Reshiram is a Dragon- and Fire-type monster in Pokemon GO. It has an attack stat of 275, which makes it one of the strongest Pocket Monsters in this game. Alongside a high attack stat, this entity is also bulky and possesses a defense stat of 211 and a stamina stat of 205. With moves like Fusion Flare and Draco Meteor, Reshiram is an amazing beast to have in your collection.

This article will look at the best moveset for this Pokemon in GO PvP and PvE. It will talk about Reshiram's strengths and weaknesses, as well as counters that you can use against it.

Best PvE moveset for Reshiram in Pokemon GO

Best offensive PvE moveset for Reshiram

Reshiram in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best offensive PvE moveset for Reshiram in GO is Fire Fang as the Fast move, with Fusion Flare and Overheat as the Charged ones.

Your best option is to use Fire Spin and Fusion Flare as this crature's main moves. Since they match the elemental typing of Reshiram, you will enjoy the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) with this moveset.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Reshiram

Reshiram is a legendary Pocket Monster. So, you cannot use this beast as a Gym defender in GO.

Is Reshiram good in Pokemon GO PvE?

If you want outstanding performance from a Fire-type beast, Reshiram is one of the best Pocket Monsters you can pick. It is a strong attack stat and significant bulk. It also has an impressive moveset. So, you can’t go wrong with this monster in PvE battles.

Best PvP moveset for Reshiram in Pokemon GO

Dragon Breath as the Fast move, along with Fusion Flare and Draco Meteor as the Charged moves, is the best PvP moveset for Reshiram in GO.

Is Reshiram good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Reshiram has no viability in the Great and Ultra Leagues. However, it is an amazing attacker in the Master League. Since this Battle League format comes with no Combat Power (CP) limitation, Reshiram can exhibit its true potential.

Reshiram’s strengths and weaknesses

Reshiram in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Reshiram is a Dragon- and Fire-type beast. This makes it vulnerable to the following typings:

Dragon

Ground

Rock

Reshiram is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Electric

Fire

Grass

Steel

All moves that Reshiram can learn in Pokemon GO

Reshiram can learn the following moves in the game:

Fast moves

This Pocket Monster can learn the following Fast moves GO:

Dragon Breath

Fire Fang

Charged moves

Reshiram can learn the following Charged moves in GO:

Crunch

Overheat

Draco Meteor

Stone Edge

Fusion Flare

Best counters for Reshiram in Pokemon GO

You can use the following counters to defeat Reshiram if you ever happen to go up against one in your battles:

Mega Rayquaza

Primal Groudon

Mega Garchomp

Shadow Salamence

Shadow Garchomp

Shadow Rampardos

Mega Salamence

Shadow Rhyperior

Mega Diancie

Shadow Dragonite

Mega Latios

Shadow Excadrill

Aside from these monsters, other creatures with similar elemental typings should also perform well against Reshiram.