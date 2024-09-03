Pokemon GO Rillaboom: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

  • home icon
By Spencer Whitworth
Modified Sep 03, 2024 11:58 GMT
Examining the best movesets, counters, and more for Rillaboom in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO's GO All Out event celebrated the arrival of the Galar region's starter Pokemon along with their evolutions, including the Grass-type creature Rillaboom. But once trainers get a Rillaboom, how good is it exactly? What are its best movesets and strongest counters, and is it any good in PvP or PvE battles? While it's still early, Rillaboom appears to be a solid option in PvP at least.

Whatever the case, if Pokemon GO fans hope to use Rillaboom in battle, they'll want to outfit it with the best possible movesets and be aware of the counters that give it a hard time. Additionally, it's worth examining Rillaboom's viability a little more closely in the PvP and PvE arenas.

Pokemon GO Rillaboom: Best movesets

Rillaboom in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Depending on whether Rillaboom is being used in PvP or PvE, its best moveset is about the same since it doesn't have a particularly expansive collection of learnable moves. Whatever the case, players can find the best approximate movesets for Rillaboom below:

Rillaboom Best PvE Moveset

  • Fast Attack: Razor Leaf
  • Charged Attack: Grass Knot

Rillaboom Best PvP Moveset

  • Fast Attack: Razor Leaf
  • Charged Attacks: Energy Ball and Earth Power

Is Rillaboom good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Rillaboom in PvP

Although it may not be one of the GO Battle League's best Grass-types (at least not right now), Rillaboom's base Defense of 168 and base Stamina of 225 while still having a base Attack stat of 239 should make it bulky enough for PvP at the Great League level and potentially at the Ultra League. However, it will likely be outclassed by some other Grass-types in PvP due to its limited move collection.

Rillaboom in PvE

As a pure Grass-type attacker in PvE situations, Rillaboom should be a quality fighter, though it won't be topping any damage charts. Moreover, the fact that Rillaboom's stats lean a bit more toward sturdiness suggests this Grass-type starter Pokemon likely won't have the high-end firepower needed for, say, 5-star raid battles and the like. Still, it shouldn't be completely discredited in PvE.

Pokemon GO Rillaboom: All moves and stats

Rillaboom in Pokemon Sword and Shield (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Fast Attacks

  • Scratch
  • Razor Leaf

Charged Attacks

  • Earth Power
  • Energy Ball
  • Grass Knot

Base Stats

  • Attack: 239
  • Defense: 168
  • Stamina: 225
  • Maximum CP: 3,758

Pokemon GO Rillaboom: Strengths and Weaknesses

As a mono Grass-type Pokemon, Rillaboom will take super effective damage from the following attack types:

  • Bug (160% damage)
  • Fire (160%)
  • Flying (160%)
  • Ice (160%)
  • Poison (160%)

Meanwhile, Rillaboom will take reduced damage from the following attack elements:

  • Electric (62.5%)
  • Grass (62.5%)
  • Ground (62.5%)
  • Water (62.5%)

If Rillaboom attacks with its Grass-type STAB moves in Pokemon GO, it can deal super effective damage to the following opponent types:

  • Ground
  • Rock
  • Water

Best counters to Pokemon GO Rillaboom

Best Great League Counters: Skarmory, Mandibuzz, Clodsire, Toxapex, Shadow Golbat, Alolan Sandslash, and Cetoddle.

Best Ultra League Counters: Pidgeot, Mandibuzz, Talonflame, Skarmory, Skeledirge, Shadow Staraptor, and Dragalge.

Best Master League Counters: Hisuian Avalugg, Ho-Oh, Lugia, Reshiram, Baxcalibur, Cetitan, and Mamoswine.

Best PvE Counters

  • Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent
  • Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
  • Shadow Moltres with Fire Spin and Sky Attack
  • Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blaze Kick
  • Salamence with Dragon Tail and Fly
  • Pidgeot with Air Slash and Brave Bird
  • Gengar with Shadow Claw and Sludge Bomb
  • Yveltal with Sucker Punch and Oblivion Wing
  • Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat
  • Shadow Unfezant with Air Slash and Sky Attack
  • Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor
  • Shadow Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Brave Bird

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
