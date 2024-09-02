  • home icon
How to get Rillaboom in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

By Aashish Victor
Modified Sep 02, 2024 20:02 GMT
How to get Rillaboom in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?
Guide to getting Rillaboom in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Rillaboom in Pokemon GO is set to make its debut as Niantic introduces the Galarian Starters in the GO All Out event. This event will run from September 3, 2024, at 10:00 am to September 10, 2024, at 10:00 am local time, giving players the chance to add this sleek Grass-type Pokemon to their teams.

The highly anticipated Rillaboom, the final evolution of Grookey, is making its first appearance in the game. The only catch is that its shiny variant will not be available in the title for some time.

How to Get Rillaboom in Pokemon GO

Rillaboom as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Check out the dates for upcoming season's Pokemon GO Community Day

Rillaboom is the final evolution of Grookey, the Grass-type starter Pokemon from Galar. Currently, there are two ways to obtain Rillaboom in Pokemon GO; they are:

  • Evolve a Grookey, which will be more readily available during the GO All Out event.
  • Trade a Rillaboom with a friend within 100 meters.

Here’s how you can evolve your Grookey in Pokemon GO into a Rillaboom:

  • Catch Grookey: It is recommended to use Pinap Berries which will help you stock up on Candy. During the event, Grookey will appear more frequently in the wild. It can also be hatched from 5 km eggs, obtained by completing event-themed Field Research tasks and trading with your friend. The more you catch the more Candy you will get.
  • Evolve Grookey into Thwackey: Feed Grookey 25 Candy to evolve it into Thwackey.
  • Evolve Thwackey into Rillaboom: Feed Thwackey 100 Candy to complete the final evolution into Rillaboom.

Can Rillaboom be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Rillaboom (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Shiny Rillaboom in Pokemon GO cannot be found during the GO All Out event. While many trainers might have hoped to catch a shiny version, Niantic has opted not to release it this time. Keep an eye on future events, as the shiny variant will become available later on—based on trends, possibly in the January 2025 Community Day.

The GO All Out event is the perfect opportunity to get Rillaboom in Pokemon GO. While the shiny variant is not available yet, the event offers multiple ways to catch Grookey and evolve it into Rillaboom. Don’t miss out on adding this Grass-type powerhouse to your roster

Edited by Abhipsito Das
