Galar region starter Pokemon design inspirations explored

With Pokemon GO's Max Out season bringing starters from the Galar region into the game, many fans of the franchise are looking back on Grookey, Sobble, and Scorbunny. While the public opinion of these creatures is a bit mixed, each of their designs has deep ties in UK pop culture.

Here is everything to know about the Galar region starters' designs and their origins.

Understanding the Scorbunny line's Pokemon design

Scorbunny's base design is inspired by a white rabbit (Image via TPC)

While Scorbunny appears to be nothing more than a cartoon rabbit with a Kraft single slapped on its face, its Pokemon evolutions show its core design inspiration much more effectively. As can be seen in its final evolution, Cinderace, the design is based on soccer players. Soccer is the most popular sport in many countries around the world, especially in European countries.

This can also be seen in Cinderace's signature move, Pyro Ball. The original animation for this attack shows Cinderace kicking a pebble before turning it into a soccer ball-sized fireball.

The decision to use a rabbit design for this Fire-type line could also be based on the high natural body temperatures of the real-life animal.

Understanding the Grookey line's Pokemon design

Grookey is another not-so-subtle design based of a monkey and a drummer (Image via TPC)

Grookey wears its inspiration proudly, sporting the franchise's philosophy that takes an animal and adds a fantasy element to it.

Grookey and its evolutions are monkeys that can play the drums, starting off with one drumstick before gaining another. It is obvious from Grookey's ability to use tools and its hairstyle, which keeps its drum accessories in its hair, that some design inspiration is also derived from cavemen.

The connection between gorillas and drummers may not be apparent. However, it may have something to do with the fact that gorillas beat their chests to assert dominance, and drummers often refer to playing drums as "beating" them.

Understanding the Sobble line's Pokemon design

Sobble's base design is inspired by a veiled chameleon (Image via TPC)

Sobble's two base forms are seemingly inspired by certain frilled lizards. Veiled chameleons and basilisk lizards seem to be the likeliest candidates as they fit the Pocket Monster's head and limb shape, as well as its ability to temporarily run on water.

Inteleon, the line's final form, seems to take design inspiration from British spy films. With a color pallet that reflects a tuxedo and its water-blasting finger gun, Inteleon bares a strong resemblence to commonly-seen spies in shows and movies.

