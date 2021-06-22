Pokémon GO: Roasted Berries Special Research story ticket guide

Pokémon GO players excited to participate in July's Community Day featuring a new Pokémon,Tepig, want to know what the 'Roasted Berries' ticket is all about.

The big Tepig reveal is scheduled for Saturday, July 3rd from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Trainers are curious whether the 'Roasted Berries' ticket is worth the money and the effort.

This article uncovers everything there is to know about the Special Research story ticket for July's Community Day in Pokémon GO.

Trainers, we’re excited to announce that Tepig will be featured during July’s #PokemonGOCommunityDay! 🔥 https://t.co/874j9Rdi5G pic.twitter.com/uPMnbbdek0 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 21, 2021

Is the Roasted Berries event ticket worth it on Pokémon GO?

For a minimal cost of $1 in a player's local currency, they would be able to purchase the Roasted Berries Special Research story for Tepig Community Day. Many Pokémon GO trainers are clueless about the advantages of buying it.

The most significant factor in deciding whether a player should buy a ticket for the event is to ensure they'll be participating from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on July 3rd. If a player fails to complete the Special Research story on Community Day, it will be almost impossible to finish the necessary tasks once the event has ended.

However, if a trainer has set aside time to make the most of that day, the Roasted Berries event ticket will definitely include some worthwhile bonuses.

While the exact perks of buying a ticket for the event remain unknown, one can gain a solid idea of what to expect by looking at the rewards from past Community Day tickets.

As one works through the Special Research story, they are likely to expect the following rewards:

Egg Incubator

3 Rare Candy

Rocket Radar

15 Greatballs

15 Ultraballs

15 Pokeballs

3 Silver Pinap Berries

2 Incense

10 Pinap Berries

Additionally, if players purchase the Roasted Berries event ticket and follow through with the necessary tasks, they will receive extra XP, Stardust, and Tepig candies.

The items that players are likely to be able to use by completing the Special Research story makes the purchase of the $1 ticket more than worthwhile. Usually, the tasks required for these Community Day tickets aren't too difficult even for trainers with a low skill level.

We’re hearing reports that Giovanni will have Shadow Ho-Oh in his grasp! Complete the Team GO Rocket Special Research, A Seven-Colored Shadow, to earn a Super Rocket Radar. This will help you track down the Team GO Rocket Boss and save Shadow Ho-Oh!! https://t.co/jlKzox53gy pic.twitter.com/XRO6LoGt27 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 11, 2021

