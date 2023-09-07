Pokemon GO’s Buddies bring back the most random Souvenirs, and players are here for it

If you have had a Buddy for long enough in Pokemon GO, you might have received some odd little presents from it while walking around. These objects are called Souvenirs. You might have wondered if there is any utility to these novelties. Unfortunately, unlike items such as Potions, Berries, and Poke Balls, these pieces are just for show and don't offer any tangible value.

That said, Souvenirs, as their name suggests, can hold immense emotional value. In a recent Reddit post, u/RedDemio asked the community about the Souvenir system, and members flooded it with their takes on the subject. Some even shared some heartwarming stories.

Pokemon GO players share adorable stories about Souvenirs

u/RedDemio posed this question in their Reddit post, along with a screenshot of the Souvenirs they received from Larvesta in Pokemon GO:

"What's the point of these things?"

This may have been a genuine question on the part of the Original Poster (OP), but other Redditors jumped to Larvesta's (the Buddy in question) defense.

Some users even likened this in-game mechanic to real-life animal behavior. u/czar13 brought up how crows bring humans who feed them for long enough shiny objects as presents.

Others found the phenomenon similar to kids finding joy in seemingly valueless objects.

Other players shared sweet moments they had with their Buddies.

There was another player who had a rather sad story to share.

They even revealed how Niantic's mobile game was an intricate part of their daily lives.

How to collect Souvenirs in Pokemon GO

To collect Souvenirs, you must have an Ultra Buddy walk with you. While they are walking with you (and have been fed), they may pick up random objects and give them to you. These objects are called Souvenirs.

What is the point of Souvenirs in Pokemon GO?

For the most part, Souvenirs don't serve any purpose other than being collectibles. They are very much like Medals. They don't have much value in terms of gameplay rewards, but they are nice to have.

However, if you wish to level up from 47 to 48, you must complete a challenge that requires you to "Receive 10 Souvenirs from your Buddy." Being a compulsory rite of passage into Level 48, you will have to collect 10 of these odd items.

You need to collect a total of 150 Hearts with your Buddy by feeding it, playing with it, taking snapshots of it, and so on. Becoming Best Buddies will even give it an edge over other critters in trainer battles.

All Souvenirs in Pokemon GO

Souvenirs (Image via Niantic)

The following objects can be found by your Buddy Pokemon:

Flower Fruits

Tropical Shell

Tropical Flower

Skipping Stone

Lone Earring

Cactus Fruit

Torn Ticket

Marble

Small Bouquet

Snowy Pinecone

Beach Glass

Chalky Stone

Pretty Leaf

Stretchy Spring

Mushroom

A Paldean Adventure is the current event in Pokemon GO, where you can catch one of the Paldean starters and make it your Buddy.