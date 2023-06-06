Pokemon GO Shadow Growlithe raid guide (June 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

As promised, Shadow Raids have become a regular event in Pokemon GO. These events let you challenge gyms that have been taken over by Team GO Rocket members, all of whom possess Shadow Pokemon with boosted combat power. They are also great ways of finding high-IV Shadow forms of these creatures and their shiny forms. One of the creatures that will be appearing during the Shadow Raids in June is Growlithe.

This Pocket Monster will appear in one-stat Shadow Raids every day of the week starting from June 5, 2023, at 6 pm local time. Since this is a one-star raid, you should have a fairly easy time defeating the creature with the right Pokemon on your side. However, it is always a good idea to check out the best counters to a certain raid boss, lest you lose a precious Raid Pass.

This guide contains all the information on how to beat Shadow Growlithe in Pokemon GO.

What are Shadow Growlithe's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Before we get into the Shadow Growlithe's biggest weaknesses, it is important to address its elemental typing. This is a pure Fire-type Pocket Monster, which means it has three weaknesses in the form of Water, Ground, and Rock-type attacks. Meanwhile, it resists Fairy, Bug, Fire, Ice, Steel, and Grass-type attacks.

What are the best counters to Shadow Growlithe in Pokemon GO?

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Work as a team

Collect Shadow Shards

Use Purified Gems



And most importantly, save Shadow Pokémon!

#ShadowRaids As you start to encounter Shadow Raid Bosses, remember to...Work as a teamCollect Shadow ShardsUse Purified GemsAnd most importantly, save Shadow Pokémon! As you start to encounter Shadow Raid Bosses, remember to... 🚀 Work as a team🚀 Collect Shadow Shards🚀 Use Purified Gems And most importantly, save Shadow Pokémon!#ShadowRaids https://t.co/hKM5KizoRs

Shadow Growlithe can use Bite (Dark-type) and Ember (Fire-type) as Fast Attacks, alongside Flame Wheel, Flamethrower (both Fire-type attacks), and Body Slam (Normal-type) as Charged Attacks. Therefore you must use Pocket Monsters that resist its attacks and can hit with super effective STAB damage.

Water, Ground, and Rock-type creatures are all good for this as they fulfill both criteria. You can consider using a team consisting of the following creatures when taking on Shadow Growlithe in Pokemon GO:

Swampert or Mega Swampert - Water Gun + Hydro Cannon

Aerodactyle or Mega Aerodactyl - Rock Throw + Rock Slide

Garchomp - Dragon Tail + Earth Power

Gyrados or Mega Gyrados - Waterfall + Hydro Pump

Carracosta - Rock Throw + Surf

Groudon or Primal Groudon - Mudshot + Precipice Blade

As a Tier 1 raid boss, Shadow Growlithe will be around 3843 CP in the raid. This should be fairly easy to take down on your own as it will be like a regular PvP battle.

Poll : 0 votes