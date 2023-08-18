Pokemon GO Shadow Nidoran (Female) raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO PvP players love using Nidoqueen in their competitive roster. A question that begs to be answered is how good would a Shadow Nidoqueen perform in Pokemon GO PvP. If you want to find it out for yourself, now is a good time to bag this critter from one of the three-star shadow raids in the game.
Shadow Nidoran (Female) will be available in three-star shadow raids during the Noxious Swamp event. If you are lucky, you will also be able to encounter a shiny variant of this creature.
In this article, we will walk you through the best counters and weaknesses of Shadow Nidoran (Female) in Pokemon GO that will help you trounce this creature.
What are the best monsters to counter Shadow Nidoran (Female) in Pokemon GO?
Being a mono Poison-type critter, Shadow Nidoran (Female) is vulnerable to a wide range of elemental typings in the game, especially against the following:
- Ground
- Psychic
Shadow Nidoran (Female) can resist the following elemental typings:
- Bug
- Fairy
- Poison
- Grass
- Fighting
You should, therefore, avoid creatures that Shadow Nidoran resists. However, owing to its low CP, this shadow creature will not be able to resist your attacks for too long
Recommended counters to beat Shadow Nidoran (Female) in raids:
- Mega Alakazam
- Mega Latias
- Primal Groudon
- Mewtwo
- Mega Swampert
- Groudon
- Mega Charizard Y
- Mega Charizard X
- Alakazam
- Lunala
- Latios
- Espeon
- Azelf
- Metagross
- Escadrill
- Tapu Lele
What are the best moves to counter Shadow Nidoran (Female) in Pokemon GO raids?
As mentioned earlier, Shadow Nidoran (Female) is vulnerable to Ground- and Psychic-type critters. Using moves of these elemental typings will give you the best results against this shadow raid boss.
But then again, this shadow raid boss will barely pose much of a threat, and you can technically beat it with almost any creature of a high enough level.
Recommended moves to counter Shadow Nidoran (Female) in raids:
Fast moves:
- Confusion
- Rock Throw
- Zen Headbutt
- Mud Slap
- Gust
- Extrasensory
- Dragon Tail
- Bite
- Shadow Claw
- Psycho Cut
- Fire Spin
- Hex
Charged moves:
- Psychic
- Precipice Blades
- Psystrike
- Earthquake
- Psycho Boost
- Blast Burn
- Shadow Ball
- Brutal Swing
- Draco Meteor
- High Horsepower
- Future Sight
- Brave Bird
- Drill Run
- Earth Power
Since Shadow Nidoran (Female) will be in three-star raids, you will not face much resistance from this creature. You can even solo defeat the critter with a few good counter-beasts in your roster.
However, you can always ask a couple of friends to tag along and help you with this raid. It never hurts to have a few extra hands regarding shadow raids.