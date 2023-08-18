Pokemon GO Shadow Nidoran (Female) raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO PvP players love using Nidoqueen in their competitive roster. A question that begs to be answered is how good would a Shadow Nidoqueen perform in Pokemon GO PvP. If you want to find it out for yourself, now is a good time to bag this critter from one of the three-star shadow raids in the game.

Shadow Nidoran (Female) will be available in three-star shadow raids during the Noxious Swamp event. If you are lucky, you will also be able to encounter a shiny variant of this creature.

In this article, we will walk you through the best counters and weaknesses of Shadow Nidoran (Female) in Pokemon GO that will help you trounce this creature.

What are the best monsters to counter Shadow Nidoran (Female) in Pokemon GO?

Expand Tweet

Being a mono Poison-type critter, Shadow Nidoran (Female) is vulnerable to a wide range of elemental typings in the game, especially against the following:

Ground

Psychic

Shadow Nidoran (Female) can resist the following elemental typings:

Bug

Fairy

Poison

Grass

Fighting

You should, therefore, avoid creatures that Shadow Nidoran resists. However, owing to its low CP, this shadow creature will not be able to resist your attacks for too long

Recommended counters to beat Shadow Nidoran (Female) in raids:

Mega Alakazam

Mega Latias

Primal Groudon

Mewtwo

Mega Swampert

Groudon

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Charizard X

Alakazam

Lunala

Latios

Espeon

Azelf

Metagross

Escadrill

Tapu Lele

What are the best moves to counter Shadow Nidoran (Female) in Pokemon GO raids?

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier, Shadow Nidoran (Female) is vulnerable to Ground- and Psychic-type critters. Using moves of these elemental typings will give you the best results against this shadow raid boss.

But then again, this shadow raid boss will barely pose much of a threat, and you can technically beat it with almost any creature of a high enough level.

Recommended moves to counter Shadow Nidoran (Female) in raids:

Fast moves:

Confusion

Rock Throw

Zen Headbutt

Mud Slap

Gust

Extrasensory

Dragon Tail

Bite

Shadow Claw

Psycho Cut

Fire Spin

Hex

Charged moves:

Psychic

Precipice Blades

Psystrike

Earthquake

Psycho Boost

Blast Burn

Shadow Ball

Brutal Swing

Draco Meteor

High Horsepower

Future Sight

Brave Bird

Drill Run

Earth Power

Since Shadow Nidoran (Female) will be in three-star raids, you will not face much resistance from this creature. You can even solo defeat the critter with a few good counter-beasts in your roster.

However, you can always ask a couple of friends to tag along and help you with this raid. It never hurts to have a few extra hands regarding shadow raids.