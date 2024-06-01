Pokemon GO Shadow Raikou: Best moveset, counters, and is it good?

Shadow Raikou is one of Raikou's many forms in Pokemon GO. It is a lethal force with outstanding abilities but has multiple counters for PvP and PvE scenarios. The Pocket Monster has greater offensive power than its Standard form due to its boosted Attack stats. However, it has a decreased Defense stat, so you must be careful while facing it in Shadow Raids.

Niantic has added Shadow Raikou raids to the game's raid rotation. They are the first Shadow Raids of the Shared Skies season. Those who want to get the critter now can go through this guide to learn about its best moveset, counters, and utility.

Best moveset for Pokemon GO Shadow Raikou

Shadow Raikou in Pokemon GO works better when it uses proper movesets in PvP and PvE play. Both battle modes are played differently, so only by equipping the best attacks can the Pocket Monster perform at its full potential.

Best PvP moveset for Shadow Raikou:

Shadow Raikou must be taught Volt Switch, Wild Charge, and Shadow Ball for PvP fights. Here, Volt Switch is the Fast Move, whereas Wild Charge and Shadow Ball are its Charged Moves. This moveset is essential if you want to use the creature properly in the Pokemon GO Battle League.

Best PvE moveset for Shadow Raikou:

Shadow Raikou can learn the Fast Move Thunder and the Charged Move Wild Charge for PvE formats like Raids and Gyms.

Counters for Shadow Raikou in Pokemon GO

Shadow Raikou is an Electric-type Legendary Pokemon, so it is only weak to Ground-type attacks. It doesn’t have multiple type weaknesses but has resistance against Electric, Flying, and Steel-type moves. Opponents can use Ground-type Pokemon and moves to activate the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect to deal heavy damage.

Great League counters:

Whiscash

Annihilape

Galarian Stunfisk

Lickitung

Lanturn

Ultra League counters:

Virizion

Steelix

Cresselia

Altered Giratina

Cobalion

Master League counters:

Giratina

Dragonite

Therian Forme Landorus

Mewtwo

Dialga

PvE counters:

Primal Groudon

Mega Garchomp

Excadrill

Mamoswine

Shadow Rhyperior

Is Shadow Raikou good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Shadow Raikou is good in PvP gameplay, like in the Pokemon GO Battle League. This is because it is a powerful Legendary critter with a strong moveset.

However, you should use Shadow Raikou more often in the Master League than in the Great League and Ultra League. This is because PvPoke says the Shadow form of Raikou is well-suited to the Master League (PvP) of the GO Battle League formats.

When it comes to PvE, Shadow Raikou can deal a total damage output (TDO) of 522.54 with its best moveset. Moreover, the moveset inflicts 19.37 damage per second. This data proves that the critter is good in PvE plays like Raids and Gyms.