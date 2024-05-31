How to get Shadow Raikou in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

In Pokemon GO, Raikou, a Legendary Pokemon, has three different forms: standard, shiny, and shadow. Players can typically get the Electric-type Legendary from raids. While Raikou’s standard and shiny versions are caught from 5-star raids, one has to defeat Team GO Rocket Leader or Shadow Raids to have Shadow Raikou. In addition, the monster has a shiny form with an altered color scheme.

Many Pokemon GO trainers may be looking forward to getting their hands on Shadow Raikou. Plus, since Shiny Shadow Raikou is available in the game, it would be a great addition to their Legendary collection. In this article, we will take a look at what they will have to do in Pokemon GO's Shadow Raikou Raids, in the battle against Giovanni, and more.

How to get Shadow Raikou in Pokemon GO?

Shadow Raikou (Image via TPC)

Niantic released Shadow Raikou in Pokemon GO on February 1, 2020. But, the Standard Raikou debuted way back in 2017. It is one of the highly sought-after Pokemon from the Johto region, and trainers can follow the methods of obtaining it listed below while also learning what they should do when they encounter one.

Defeat Shadow Raikou raids

Rescue from Giovanni

1) Beat Shadow Raikou raids

Shadow Raikou raids are back (Image via TPC)

In Shadow Raids, Shadow Raikou has a boosted Combat Power (CP) that makes the raid boss even more powerful. It can even enter an enrage mode, which further increases its battle capabilities. You can defeat Shadow Raikou raids and earn encounters with the raid boss as many times as you want. That said, this is one of the ways to get Shadow Raikou in Pokemon GO.

With the start of the Shared Skies season, Niantic will organize Shadow Raikou raids. The raid monster will be available on the following dates:

June 1-2

June 8-9

June 15-16

June 22-23

June 29-30

2) Rescue from Giovanni

Giovanni is a boss member of the Team GO Rocket group in Pokemon GO. He makes a surprising entry whenever he returns to the game, but he comes back with his Leaders, Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra. Each time they arrive, trainers are challenged by their Shadow Pokemon.

Shadow Raikou was once a part of Giovanni's Shadow Pokemon unit, and trainers had to rescue it from him to get it.

Is Shiny Shadow Raikou available in Pokemon GO?

Yes, Shiny Shadow Raikou has been available in Pokemon GO since March 2024. You can get it by winning Shadow Raids or rescuing it from Giovanni’s hold.