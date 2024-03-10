Should you purify Shadow Raikou in Pokemon GO?

Shadow Raikou in Pokemon GO has been available since March 2020. It was released as part of Giovanni's team. However, with the advent of Shadow Raids in 2023 and Shadow Raikou's raid debut in March 2024, you can now capture the critter at a higher level.

Once you have a Shadow Raikou in Pokemon GO, you might wonder whether you should purify it. The answer to this question differs for different Shadow Pokemon, and this article will discuss the pros and cons of purifying Shadow Raikou.

Pros and cons of purifying Shadow Raikou in Pokemon GO

Stat changes

Shadow Raikou in Pokemon GO has a 20% higher Attack than its regular counterpart, while its Defense is compromised by 20%. This brings the critter's base Attack to 289.2 and Defense to 156. The Purified version of Raikou has the same stats (241 and 195, respectively) as the regular one.

Raikou in Pokemon GO PvP is strongest as a closer when shields are down. Therefore, the additional damage output from the Shadow version has more closing potential in all three main formats of GO Battle League. The additional damage output also helps Shadow Raikou in Pokemon GO PvE.

Charged Attack options

Shadow Raikou will be stuck with Frustration as its Charged Attack when you capture it. While it can still learn a second Charged Attack, you must wait till a Team GO Rocket Takeover event to TM away Frustration.

Purifying Shadow Raikou will teach it Return. While it is far from the critter's best move option, it still deals a solid amount of damage, making it somewhat usable.

IV distribution

Purifying Shadow Raikou will increase each of its IVs by one point. Therefore, if you manage to get one that can have perfect IVs (15/15/15) by Purification, it might be worth considering.

Power-up cost

Shadow Raikou in Pokemon GO has a higher power-up cost than the regular version. On the other hand, it costs less for Candy and Stardust to power up Purified Raikou. Since Candy for this critter is a scarce resource, it is an important factor to consider.

Conclusion

Shadow Raikou in Pokemon GO outclasses the regular or Purified counterpart in all game arenas. The problems it encounters—such as higher power-up cost, Frustration Charged Attack, and lowered defenses—can be overcome with dedication and skill.

Therefore, if you wish to use Raikou in Niantic's mobile game, you are better off using the Shadow version.

