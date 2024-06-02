Pokemon GO Shadow Zapdos: Best moveset, counters, and is it good?

Shadow Zapdos is a shadow variant of the Legendary Zapdos in Pokemon GO. Trainers who want to use the monster to its full potential must learn about its best moveset and counters. This is especially true for the PvP and PvE battle modes of the mobile game, which work differently. Therefore, trainers will need to set the best moves for Zapdos’s Shadow form before playing in them.

A 20% boost in Attack stats makes Shadow Pokemon better attackers than regulars. However, this comes with a cost of a 20% decrease in Defense stats. With that said, this article will now take a look at the right attacks and counters of Shadow Zapdos in Pokemon GO and review whether this Electric Pokemon can fight in different battle formats effectively.

Best moveset for Shadow Zapdos in Pokemon GO

Preview of Shadow Zapdos (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Shadow Zapdos is an Electric- and Flying-type Pokemon hailing from the Kanto region. While using the Shadow monster in PvP and PvE battles, trainers should use the right moveset for the right fray. Shadow Zapdos has two different movesets to suit each gameplay, which are as follows:

Best moveset for Shadow Zapdos in PvP:

Fast Move: Thunder Shock

Charged Move: Drill Peck and Thunderbolt

Best moveset for Shadow Zapdos in PvE:

Fast Move: Thunder Shock

Charged Moves: Drill Peck

Note that Shadow Zapdos will always hit foes with the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect when the best movesets are used, thus increasing its Total Damage Output (TDO).

Counters for Pokemon GO Shadow Zapdos

Many Pokemon can counter Shadow Zapdos due to the creature's weakness against Ice and Rock-type moves. Here are the names of the counters you often face in the game.

Ultra League counters:

Greninja

Steelix

Origin Forme Giratina

Alolan Sandslash

Walrein

Master League counters:

Origin Forme Dialga

Complete Forme Zygarde

Garchomp

Therian Landorus

Mamoswine

PvE counters:

Rhyperior

Tyrantrum

Baxcalibur

Golem

Kyurem

Zekrom

Is Shadow Zapdos good in Pokemon GO battles?

Shadow Zapdos counters (Image via TPC)

Since Shadow Zapdos is a Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon GO, it is, by definition, a strong Pokemon to bring in battles. But, if we look at its performance in the PvP mode of the GO Battle League (GBL), it is better suited for the Ultra League and the Master League. It can easily reach its Charged Moves Drill Peck and Thunderbolt to deal heavy damage to opponents, which makes it a good pick.

But the Shadow Legendary Pokemon remains powerful in the PvE scene as well. It can easily inflict 19.32 damage per second with its best moveset in Rainy and Windy weather and get a total damage output of 491.36. In case you don’t have Thunder Shock for the Fast Attack slot, you can use Charged Beam as the Fast Attack while using Drill Peck as the Charged Move.