Shiny Zapdos in Pokemon GO is one of those monsters that look similar to the regular variant but hold more value. It looks extremely similar to a normal version of this Legendary bird with a very subtle difference in hue. However, the minimal alterations do not take away from the desirability of this magnificent monster.

To get Shiny Zapdos in Pokemon GO, you must first hunt for a regular variant of this Pocket Monster. This article will walk through everything you need to get a Shiny Zapdos in your Pokemon GO account. Let's start with finding a Zapdos.

How to get a Zapdos in Pokemon GO

Zapdos in Pokemon GO (Imag via The Pokemon Company)

Zapdos is one of the three Legendary birds that make up the Kantonian trio. Due to its Legendary status, you can come across Zapdos in 5-star Pokemon GO raids. Being a Legendary Raid Boss, this Electric-type Pokemon will not be available in Gyms all the time. They usually come during certain events.

You must find regular Zapdos in GO first to increase your encounters with this Pokemon. The more you come across a creature in this game, the higher your chances of getting a Shiny variant of the same.

How to get Shiny Zapdos in Pokemon GO

As you encounter more and more Zapdos, you will eventually come across a Shiny Zapdos in Pokemon GO. Legendary Pokemon usually have a Shiny rate of 1-in-20 encounters. So, you have the possibility of encountering a Shiny Zapdos if you raid it 20 times.

You can trade with your friend to get this monster if they have an extra Shiny Zapdos in their account. Note that unregistered Legendary and Shiny Pokemon can cost a lot of Stardust to trade. This is especially true if your friendship level is not high with the person you want to trade with.

We have provided a table with the Stardust requirements and the discounts you will get for trading with your Pokemon GO buddies:

Friendship Level Trade Discount Shiny and Legendary Pokemon New Caught Good Friends (1 day) 0% 1,000,000 20,000 Great Friends (7 days) 20% 600,000 16,000 Ultra Friends (30 days) 92% 80,000 1,600 Best Friends (90 days) 96% 40,000 800

That concludes everything you need to know to get a Shiny Zapdos in Pokemon GO.