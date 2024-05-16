How to get Regirock in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

You can get Regirock in Pokemon GO in a couple of ways. This Legendary beast is one of the best Rock-type Pocket Monsters for the Battle League. It also has a shiny variant. Though this form does not look strikingly different from the original, you can encounter it if you are lucky.

This article explains everything you need to know about how to get Regirock in Pokemon GO.

How to catch Regirock in Pokemon GO

Regirock (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are a couple of ways through which you can get Regirock in Pokemon GO:

Defeat Regirock in a five-star Legendary Raid

Trade with your friend who already has a Regirock in their account

Regirock can be encountered in Legendary Raids from Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 10 am local time to Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 10 am local time. You will need at least three to four trainers for these raids.

Here are some of the best counters you can use against the creature:

Primal Groudon

Primal Kyogre

Mega Swampert

Mega Garchomp

Shadow Groudon

Mega Sceptile

Shadow Metagross

Mega Heracross

Shadow Kyogre

Therian Landorus

Terrakion

Shadow Swampert

Mega Blaziken

Shadow Excadrill

Shadow Swampert

Groudon

Kartan

Ordinary Keldeo

Shadow Machamp

Mega Venusaur

Can Regirock be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Regirock (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Regirock can be shiny if you are lucky. Since it is a Legendary raid boss, it will have a shiny rate of 1 in 20. This means that you might encounter the creature's shiny form once in 20 raids.

The probability of you encountering a shiny Regirock in the raids is not fixed. You may or may not get it depending on your luck in the game.

FAQs on Regirock in Pokemon GO

Q1) Is Regirock rare in Pokemon GO?

Regirock is a Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon GO and can only be obtained through Raid Battles or trading with other players. This makes it quite rare in the game.

Q2) How do you get Regirock for free in Pokemon GO?

You can get a free Regirock by participating in the raids using a daily free raid pass. You can obtain this raid pass by spinning Gym discs. Depending on the seasonal rewards, you can get up to two free raid passes every day by spinning Gym discs.

Q3) What is the best Pokemon to beat Regirock in Pokemon GO?

Primal Groudon is undoubtedly the best counter that you can use to defeat Regirock. You can also use Shadow Groudon or the regular form of this Pocket Monster to counter it.

