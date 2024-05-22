How to get Blacephalon in Pokemon GO, and can it be Shiny?

Originally introduced in Pokemon Sun and Moon, you can get Blacephalon in Pokemon GO if you are dedicated enough. This humanoid Ultra Beast made its debut in the augmented reality title during the Ultra Space Wonders event on May 23, 2024. The Fire and Ghost-type Ultra Beast will add a lot of spice to the game.

This article will teach you everything you need to know to get Blacephalon in Pokemon GO. It'll also answer the question of if it can be Shiny in this game.

How to find Blacephalon in Pokemon GO

Blacephalon in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You can get this creature in this game in a couple of ways:

Defeat Blacephalon in a five-star raid. This is the easiest way of getting this new Pokemon in GO.

Get it by trading with a friend.

With the Ultra Space Wonders event currently live in Pokemon GO, you can find this monster as a raid boss if you play during the event.

Since you can encounter it in 5-star raids, we have listed some of the best counters you can use against Blacephalon in Pokemon GO:

Primal Groudon

Primal Kyogre

Mega Tyranitar

Mega Swampert

Mega Gengar

Mega Garchomp

Mega Rayquaza

Mega Diancie

Mega Blastoise

Mega Banette

Mega Houndoom

Mega Aerodactyl

Groudon

Kyogre

Rayquaza

Mewtwo

Shadow Tyranitar

Shadow Gengar

Shadow Garchomp

Shadow Kyogre

Shadow Groudon

Shadow Rampardos

Shadow Rhyperior

Shadow Garchomp

Shadow Chandelure

Shadow Mewtwo

Shadow Swampert

Shadow Crawdaunt

Shadow Kingler

Tyranitar

Gengar

Garchomp

Rampardos

Excadrill

Blastoise

Chandelure

Swampert

Aerodactyl

Feraligatr

Hydreigon

Can Blacephalon be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Blacephalon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As of writing, you cannot get a Shiny Blacephalon in Pokemon GO. Niantic is not known for adding Shiny variants of Legendary monsters or Ultra Beasts in the game when the regular variants make their debut.

So, it isn't surprising that Blacephalon will not get a Shiny version soon. So, if you are into Shiny hunting, you must wait till the Shiny variant of this creature is released in Pokemon GO.

The Shiny version of Blacephalon has a very contrasting appearance compared to the regular one. The creature's blue head as well as its blue hands and feet are the major differentiating features. The rainbow pattern on the torso and legs remains unaltered for Shiny Blacephalon.

