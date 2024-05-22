How to get Stakataka in Pokemon GO, and can it be Shiny?

Originally introduced in Generation VII through Pokemon Sun and Moon, you can get Stakataka in Pokemon GO if you are dedicated enough. Made up of countless blocks of stone, this Ultra Beast will debut in Pokemon GO during the Ultra Space Wonders event on May 23, 2024.

This article will teach you everything you need to know to get Stakataka in Pokemon GO, and if it can be Shiny in this game.

How to find Stakataka in Pokemon GO

Stakataka in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Given below are the different ways you can get this creature in this game:

Defeat Stakataka in a five-star raid. This is the easiest way of getting this new Ultra Beast in the game.

You can trade with your friend for a Stakataka.

Since you can encounter Stakataka in 5-star raids, we have listed some of the best counters you can use against the Stakataka in Pokemon GO:

Primal Groudon

Mega Garchomp

Mega Heracross

Mega Blaziken

Mega Swampert

Mega Lopunny

Groudon

Terrakion

Keldeo

Therian Forme Landorus

Shadow Groudon

Shadow Excadrill

Shadow Garchomp

Shadow Machamp

Shadow Hariyama

Shadow Rhyperior

Shadow Ursaluna

Shadow Golurk

Shadow Farfetch'd

Shadow Toxicroak

Shadow Blaziken

Shadow Hippowdon

Garchomp

Heracross

Excadrill

Blaziken

Machamp

Hariyama

Mamoswine

Rhyperior

Swampert

Excadrill

Since it is a new monster, trading can be extremely expensive. If you want to get a monster that is not registered in your Pokedex, it might cost you up to 1 million Stardust, depending on the rarity of the Pokemon and the friendship level with your friend.

If you are friends with the person you want to trade with for over a month, you will get a significant discount on the Stardust needed for the trade. It is advisable to wait for a Community Day event when you can trade with your friend for 50% less Stardust.

Can you get Shiny Stakataka in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Stakataka (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shiny Stakataka has not arrived in Pokemon GO yet. It is customary for Niantic to release the Shiny variants of new Pocket Monsters at a later date. The same is true for Stakataka.

So, if you enjoy hunting for Shiny monsters in this game, you will have to wait till Niantic decides to release this in the game.

