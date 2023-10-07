Pokemon GO Shiny Gastly, Shiny Haunter, and Shiny Gengar guide

Spooky season has finally returned to Pokemon GO, and with it comes a host of Ghost-types for players to encounter and catch. One of the ghouls trainers will find themselves face-to-face with during the season is Gastly, an original Ghost-type. While many have already caught Gastly in recent times, some may have their sights set higher.

Shiny Pokemon are some of the franchise's most desirable creatures. Sporting an altered color pallet and new particle effects, these rare variants are held in high regard among every aspect of the Pokemon franchise. With Gastly being so common in October, players will want to know if they can find its shiny form.

Can Gastly be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Gastly as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Thankfully, Gastly's shiny form has been available in Pokemon GO for a long time. However, finding it is a completely different story. Shiny Pokemon are incredibly rare, so players must make sure every variable is in their favor. Thankfully, this can be done fairly easily through items and some spatial awareness.

Weather plays a big part in determining what monsters can spawn around the player in Pokemon GO. In the case of Gastly, it has the best chance of spawning in areas that are currently experiencing foggy and cloudy weather. Given the autumn season, finding cloudy weather should not be hard for those in the northern hemisphere.

Players can also make use of Incenses and Lure Modules. Both items increase the spawn rate of wild Pokemon upon activation. Incenses work by attaching to the player and only remain impactful when they are active. Lures work by attaching to Pokestops and gyms and increase the spawn rate around these locations for their duration.

Can Haunter be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Haunter, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Haunter is available in its shiny form in Pokemon GO but can only be acquired through evolving a Shiny Gastly. Since evolved monsters are rare in the wild, players are better off not holding out for a Shiny Haunter to spawn and should instead turn their attention toward finding a Shiny Gastly. However, Haunter may eventually become a Raid Boss.

In that case, it would be safe to assume that Haunter's shiny form will be released into the wild. However, as the middle phase of the evolution, Haunter is unlikely to receive the same respect as Gastly and Gengar. The latter two are somewhat frequent raid bosses in the game.

Can Gengar be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Gengar as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gengar's shiny form is available for players to obtain. Currently, those interested can challenge Mega Gengar in Mega Raids on live servers. As of writing, this is the best and cheapest way to get a Shiny Gengar in the mobile game.