Pokemon GO: Shiny Slowpoke, shiny Slowbro, and shiny Slowking guide

Slowpoke has entered the Pokemon GO scene once again thanks to October's first Spotlight Hour. Starting October 3, 2023, at 6:00 pm local time, the Slowpoke Spotlight Hour event will hit live servers, and the Pocket Monster will begin appearing much more frequently around players. This occasion happens weekly and puts the spotlight on different creatures.

With Slowpoke appearing so frequently, many trainers may want to catch its shiny variant. However, Niantic is notoriously stingy in terms of what Pocket Monsters it releases shiny variants for. So, what does this mean for Slowpoke and its evolutions? Do they have shiny variants, and can players catch them?

Can Slowpoke be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Official artwork for shiny Slowpoke (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Following the conclusion of the Pokemon Home event from 2020, shiny Slowpoke has been released in Pokemon GO's live servers for players to find and collect. This also goes for its evolutions and Galarian form. With this in mind, trainers can begin to assemble all the resources they would need to find and catch as many shiny Slowpoke as they can.

The first thing players should know going into this event is that Slowpoke's shiny rate is not boosted as it would be for Community Days. Many trainers still believe that the odds are increased for this type of occasion, but this is not the case.

The base odds for shiny Slowpoke during the Spotlight Hour are around 1 in 500, which is low but still higher than the main series.

How to get shiny Slowbro in Pokemon GO

Slowbro as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While shiny Slowbro is available in Pokemon GO, finding one is challenging. It is very rare for Slowbro to spawn naturally in the wild and even rarer during the Spotlight Hour.

This means that the best way to find a shiny Slowbro is by finding and catching a shiny Slowpoke and evolving it.

In the future, there is a chance that Niantic will include Slowbro in its catalog of Raid Bosses. If Slowbro were to appear as a Three-Star Raid Boss, it is incredibly likely that shiny Slowbro would be available to be captured after it is defeated. If it does appear as a Raid Boss, its Water and Psychic typing means it is weak to Bug, Ghost, Grass, Dark, and Electric-type attacks.

How to get shiny Slowking in Pokemon GO

Slowking as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Slowking is a lot like Slowbro. However, it is much more difficult to obtain as it requires a King's Rock to evolve. A King's Rock is very hard to find, as evolutionary items in Pokemon GO are remarkably rare. For the fortunate few who manage to obtain it, the best way to find a shiny Slowking is to simply evolve one.

Slowking requires the same 50 Slowpoke candies to evolve as Slowbro does but needs the addition of a King's Rock.