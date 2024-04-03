Pokemon GO Sizeable Surprises preparation guide

The upcoming Sizeable Surprises event in Pokemon GO promises abundant rewards for players who dedicate their time to the game while it is active. The Sizeable Surprises event will take place over six days, starting on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 10 am local time. You can participate in this event till Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

This article aims to provide detailed insights into the best tips and tricks to help you make the most out of the Sizeable Surprises event in GO.

All bonuses during the Sizeable Surprises event in Pokemon GO

You will get 2x Experience Points (XP) for catching Pocket Monsters using Nice Throws or something better. So, if you are good at making Excellent Throws, you are in for a treat. Excellent Throws yield 1,000 XP. As a result, each Excellent Throw will fetch you 2,000 XP if you play during this event in GO.

As the name suggests, there will be a focus on monsters with special size attributes. You will encounter XXS and XXL monsters more frequently in the wild as you play the game.

For the shiny enthusiasts, you will have a higher chance of encountering Shiny Wailmer during the Sizeable Surprises event in GO.

How to prepare for the Sizeable Surprises event in Pokemon GO

If you use Lucky Eggs while playing, every Excellent Throw made during this event will get you upwards of 4,000 XP for every catch. Since Level 60 might be a thing in Pokemon GO, it is advisable to take advantage of these XP bonuses as and when you can.

There will be an abundance of Water-, Electric-, and Bug-type Pokemon spawning in the wild during this event. So, this is a good time to work on your Swimmer (Catch 2,500 Water-type Pokemon), Bug Catcher (Catch 2,500 Bug-type Pokemon), and Rocker (Catch 2,500 Electric-type Pokemon) Platinum Medals in GO.

As mentioned previously, XXL and XXS Pokemon will be spawning more frequently during this event. So, consider working on your Tiny Pokemon Collector (Catch 500 XXS Pokemon) and Jumbo Pokemon Collector (Catch 500 XXL Pokemon) Platinum Medals.

Furthermore, you should hold onto your largest XXL monsters and your smallest XXS monsters for future Showcase events in GO.

Best Pokemon worth catching during the Sizeable Surprises event in Pokemon GO

These are the monsters worth catching during this event in GO:

Mantine: It is a great asset to have for the Great League.

It is a great asset to have for the Great League. Wimpod: Shiny Wimpod is making its debut and Golisopod is a decent attacker for the GO Battle League.

Shiny Wimpod is making its debut and Golisopod is a decent attacker for the GO Battle League. Cetoddle: It evolves into Cetitan which is a decent Ice-type attacker.

It evolves into Cetitan which is a decent Ice-type attacker. Onix: It evolves into Steelix which is great to have for competitive battles in the Pokemon GO Battle League.

It evolves into Steelix which is great to have for competitive battles in the Pokemon GO Battle League. Snorlax: This is another rare spawn during this event and it is good to have as a Normal-type Pokemon for your Master League needs.

Best Mega/Primal Pokemon for the Sizeable Surprises event in Pokemon GO

Since most of the monsters spawning during this event are either of Bug, Water, or Electric elemental typing, reverting Primal Kyogre will give you bonuses for all of these typings.

That said, if you do not have access to Primal Kyogre, you can Mega Evolve a Bug, Electric, or Water-type Pokemon to get similar bonuses during this event in GO.