Pokemon GO Skorupi Incense Day: Schedule, Incense encounters, and more

The next Incense Day Pokemon GO event is scheduled to take place later this week, featuring Skorupi. The Gen IV Poison and Bug-type Pocket Monster will appear when players use Incense during the event. Furthermore, trainers will also have an increased chance of encountering the unique shiny variant of the featured creature.

The Halloween festivities have begun in Pokemon GO, with Part 1 of the celebrations coming online recently on Thursday, October 19, at 10 am local time. It will run till Thursday, October 26, at 10 am local time, with Halloween Part 2 starting right after and continuing till the end of the month at 8 pm local time.

Pokemon GO Skorupi Incense Day schedule

Expand Tweet

The Skorupi Incense Day event will take place on Saturday, October 21, 2023, from 11 am local time to 5 pm local time. As reported earlier, Skorupi will appear when Incense is used, and Shiny Skorupi will appear more frequently.

Pokemon GO Skorupi Incense Day event bonuses

The event bonuses for the day are as follows:

Incense is more likely to attract Skorupi.

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Skorupi.

Daily Adventure Incense lasts twice as long when activated during the event.

Pokemon GO Skorupi Incense Day Bug-type Incense encounters

Bug-type Pocket Monsters will appear when Incense is used during these times:

11:00 am to 12:00 pm

1:00 pm to 2:00 pm

3:00 pm to 4:00 pm

The list of Bug-type Incense encounters is as follows:

Caterpie [shiny encounter will be available]

Weedle [shiny encounter will be available]

Pinsir [shiny encounter will be available]

Yanma [shiny encounter will be available]

Wurmple [shiny encounter will be available]

Skorupi [shiny encounter will be available]

Wimpod

Scyther [shiny encounter will be available] (lucky encounter)

Dewpider [shiny encounter will be available] (lucky encounter

Pokemon GO Skorupi Incense Day Poison-type Incense encounters

Similarly, Poison-type Pocket Monsters will appear when Incense is used during the following time periods:

12:00 pm to 1:00 pm

2:00 pm to 3:00 pm

4:00 pm to 5:00 pm

The list of Poison-type Incense encounters is as follows:

Ekans [shiny encounter will be available]

Zubat [shiny encounter will be available]

Gulpin [shiny encounter will be available]

Stunky

Skorupi [shiny encounter will be available]

Croagunk [shiny encounter will be available]

Skrelp [shiny encounter will be available]

Alolan Grimer [shiny encounter will be available] (lucky encounter is available)

Trubbish [shiny encounter will be available] (lucky encounter is available)

Pokemon GO Skorupi Incense Day Field Research and event bundle

Expand Tweet

Players can complete event-themed Field Research tasks to get their hands on additional Skorupi encounters and in-game resources like Stardust, Ultra Ball, and more.

Trainers will also have the option of buying an event-exclusive bundle for the cost of 1 PokeCoin from the in-game shop. It will include one Incense.