Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour: Can Minccino be shiny?

Pokemon GO's next Spotlight Hour event will take place on Tuesday, September 26, 2022. The Pokemon of the hour will be Minccino, the Chinchilla Pokemon that was introduced in the fifth generation of games.

Pokemon GO trainers hoping to participate may be wondering if Minccino has a shiny form available to catch. Fortunately, Minccino's shiny form was added to the popular mobile title during the Pokemon's Limited Research event on February 2, 2020. This makes the upcoming Spotlight Hour a great opportunity for players to capture a shiny Minccino and evolve it into Cinccino. For those who wish to do so, time is of the essence. Players will want to collect as many Pokeballs, incense, and lure modules as possible to prepare.

Tips to catch shiny Minccino during its Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO

Shiny Minccino as it appears in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

In order to maximize their chances of obtaining a shiny Minccino in Pokemon GO, trainers will surely want to participate in September 27's Spotlight Hour, which takes place from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time.

This event will increase the chances that a shiny Minccino will appear due to a high volume of the Pokemon spawning during this time. The more Minccino a player encounters during the event, the more opportunities they have to trigger the small percentage that a shiny will appear in an encounter.

If Pokemon GO trainers want to ensure they have the best chance of finding a shiny, they'll want to rack up as many Pokeballs as they can alongside incense and lure modules. Using incense and roaming the game map should cause several Minccino to appear before the item expires. Furthermore, attaching lure modules to nearby Pokestops should draw out additional Minccino for the duration of the lure.

In addition to causing a massive surge in Minccino appearances, Pokemon GO trainers can also benefit from double candies each time they transfer a Pokemon during the Spotlight Hour. This should certainly assist players in evolving their Minccino if they've managed to find a shiny or a coveted 100 IV specimen. Regardless, trainers will have to commit to finding as many Minccino as possible within a very short timeframe. Heading to a highly populated area such as a town or city can also be incredibly helpful in racking up as many Minccino as possible.

Unfortunately, there is no guarantee that a player will encounter the desired shiny Minccino they're after. However, Spotlight Hour presents the best opportunity for trainers to find one, considering Minccino does not usually appear all that often in the wild. Since this is the case, encountering shiny Minccino is significantly more difficult during standard gameplay, and there may not be another event featuring Minccino for quite some time.

With a short amount of time to prepare, Pokemon GO trainers can hopefully rally and collect the items they need for the Spotlight Hour event. Otherwise, they'll have to make do with what they have and hope for the best. With enough time and determination, trainers should be able to acquire the shiny Minccino they're searching for. Otherwise, they'll have to wait for the next event that provides an opportunity to catch one.

