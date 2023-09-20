Pokemon GO Suicune PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset and more

Pokemon GO players will be able to find Suicune in 5-star legendary raids between Saturday, September 23, 10 am local time, and Friday, October 6, 2023, 10 am local time. Suicune is a Water-type legendary cat-like Pocket Monster. It originates from Johto and is one of three critters in the legendary cat trio of the main series.

In this article, we will look at all the moves of Suicune.

We will also walk you through the best moveset and team for this legendary critter in Pokemon GO.

Best PvE moveset for Suicune in Pokemon GO

Best offensive PvE moveset for Suicune

The best offensive PvE moveset for Suicune in Pokemon GO would be Snarl as the Fast move, along with Hydro Pump and Bubble Beam as the Charged moves.

Even though Hidden Power is Suicune’s Legacy move, it is arguably one of the worst Fast moves in Suicune’s move pool.

Extrasensory is a nice move, but it does not perform better than Snarl. Also, this Fast move provides a completely different typing coverage.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Suicune

Since you can’t keep legendary Pocket Monsters in Pokemon Gyms, there’s no point in discussing Suicune’s defensive PvE moveset.

Is Suicune good in Pokemon GO PvE?

If you look at Suicune’s move pool (we have listed all its moves later in this article), you will notice that it does not have a Fast move that gives it the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). This greatly affects its performance in PvE battles. Even though it is a strong critter, it gets outclassed by other Water-type titans like Kyogre, Gyarados, etc.

Best PvP moveset for Suicune in Pokemon GO

Snarl as the Fast move, along with Bubble Beam and Hydro Pump as Charged moves, would be the best PvP moveset for Suicune in this game.

Ice Fang can provide slightly better typing coverage, but when it comes to energy generation and Damage Per Second (DPS) as a whole, Snarl takes the cake.

Regarding Charged moves, Bubble Beam gives you shield-baiting potential with its 3-bar usage window. This also gives Suicune STAB. So, it is a decent one to have in the moveset.

Hydro Pump is a powerful move, and it gives STAB to Suicune. It has nuking potential, and if you manage to bait your opponent’s shield with Bubble Beam, Hydro Pump can decimate your enemies.

Ice Beam is not a shabby Charged move to have in Suicune’s moveset, but it does serve a different purpose. Choosing between Ice Beam and Hydro Pump is a matter of preference.

Is Suicune good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Suicune is a fairly bulky critter, and that makes it a tough nut to crack across all three formats of the GO Battle League. Bubble Beam comes with shield-baiting potential thanks to its low energy cost. Furthermore, it will give your enemy a guaranteed Attack debuff.

This indirectly boosts your defense stat as your enemies will not be able to do as much damage as before.

This debuff potential makes it pretty viable in all formats, and even though its max Combat Power (CP) is only 3,372, you can still use Suicune if you build your team around this critter.

All moves that Suicune can learn in Pokemon GO

Suicune is a mono Water-type Pokemon, and that makes it vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Electric

Grass

Suicune is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Fire

Ice

Steel

Water

This critter has a maximum CP of 3,372 at level 50. It has the following base statistics:

Attack : 180

: 180 Defense : 235

: 235 Stamina: 225

Suicune can learn the following moves in the game:

Fast moves:

Extrasensory : This is a Psychic-type move. It does 10.91 DPS while generating 10.91 Energy Per Second (EPS).

: This is a Psychic-type move. It does 10.91 DPS while generating 10.91 Energy Per Second (EPS). Snarl : This is a Dark-type move. It does 10.91 DPS while generating 12.73 EPS.

: This is a Dark-type move. It does 10.91 DPS while generating 12.73 EPS. Ice Fang : This is a Dark-type move. It does 8 DPS while generating 13.33 EPS.

: This is a Dark-type move. It does 8 DPS while generating 13.33 EPS. Hidden Power*: This is Suicune’s Legacy move, and you will need an Elite Fast TM to teach this move to Suicune.

Charged moves:

Hydro Pump : This is a one-bar Water-type move with a base power of 130. It does 39.39 DPS and 1.30 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 51.21.

: This is a one-bar Water-type move with a base power of 130. It does 39.39 DPS and 1.30 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 51.21. Bubble Beam : This is a three-bar Water-type move with a base power of 45. It does 23.68 DPS and 1.36 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 32.30.

: This is a three-bar Water-type move with a base power of 45. It does 23.68 DPS and 1.36 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 32.30. Water Pulse : This is a two-bar Water-type move with a base power of 70. It does 21.88 DPS and 1.40 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 30.63.

: This is a two-bar Water-type move with a base power of 70. It does 21.88 DPS and 1.40 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 30.63. Ice Beam: This is a two-bar Ice-type move with a base power of 90. It does 27.27 DPS and 1.80 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 49.09.

Best team for Suicune in Pokemon GO PvP

Lucario, Golbat, and Suicune.

This team will give you key wins against some of the top meta creatures like Medicham, Carbink, Lickitung, Registeel, and Swampert. So, you will have a fair amount of success with Suicune if you run it with Lucario and Suicune, especially in the Great League.