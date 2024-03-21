Sun Stones in Pokemon GO: How to get, all evolutions, and more

Sun Stones in Pokemon GO is a special Evolutionary Item. These are essential for evolving various Pocket Monsters. However, this title does not provide much guidance on obtaining these Evolutionary Items. For newcomers to this mobile game, getting them can be difficult.

This article will talk about how to get Sun Stones and utilize them to evolve your preferred creatures.

How to get Sun Stones in Pokemon GO

All Evolutionary Items in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sun Stones in Pokemon GO can be obtained in the following ways:

You can get Sun Stones in Pokemon GO by spinning PokeStops and Gym Discs. It is rare to come by Evolutionary Items at PokeStops. However, you are guaranteed one if you complete your seven-day streak.

Occasionally, doing Research Tasks will reward you with Sun Stones in Pokemon GO.

Best tips to get Sun Stones in Pokemon GO

To acquire Sun Stones efficiently in this game, prioritize playing in areas with a high concentration of PokeStops. The more of these you spin, the higher your likelihood of obtaining these Evolutionary Items.

Keep in mind that the Sun Stone isn't the sole Evolutionary Item available in this game, so it might require some grinding to secure one, even if you're trying to get it as a seven-day streak reward or through a Research Task.

There are several Evolutionary Items like King’s Rock and Sinnoh Stone in Pokemon GO. These have a similar chance of being dropped as a reward when you finish a Field Research or a Special Research. So, do not get disheartened if you fail to get one in your first few tries. The game will eventually hand you the much-needed Sun Stone.

All Sun Stone evolutions in Pokemon GO

Whimsicott (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As of this writing, only four Pocket Monsters require a Sun Stone in Pokemon GO to undergo evolution:

Sunkern evolves into Sunflora when you give it a Sun Stone and 50 Sunkern Candies.

Gloom evolves into Bellossom when you give it a Sun Stone and 100 Gloom Candies.

Cottonee evolves into Whimsicott when you give it a Sun Stone and 50 Cottonee Candies.

Petilil evolves into Lilligant when you give it a Sun Stone and 50 Petilil Candies.

How to use Sun Stones in Pokemon GO

Once you have a Sun Stone in your inventory, using it is fairly simple. You will have to go to your Pokemon Storage. Once you are on the page that shows all the Pocket Monsters that you have caught, you will either have to scroll to the monster you want to evolve or type its name in the search bar.

Upon finding the Pokemon, you have to click on it. If you have the required Candies for the evolution, the Sun Stone will be used automatically during the evolution.