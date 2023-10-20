Pokemon GO Sinnoh Stone: How to get, all evolutions, and more

Pokemon GO is a unique augmented reality game that has a lot of mechanics that you need to become familiar with. A big portion of these mechanics involves evolving your favorite Pocket Monsters. Whether you need to give a particular special item to your creature or turn your device upside down, the evolution mechanics in this title are pretty interesting, to say the least.

Sinnoh Stones are one of the many special evolutionary items that you will come across in Pokemon GO. This article will walk you through everything you need to know about these resources in this game, including how to get and use them.

All Sinnoh Stone evolutions in Pokemon GO

Magmortar, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Here are all the Sinnoh Stone evolutions:

Aipom will evolve into Ambipom as soon as you give it a Sinnoh Stone, along with 100 Aipom Candies .

will evolve into as soon as you give it a Sinnoh Stone, along with . Dusclops will evolve into Dusknoir as soon as you give it a Sinnoh Stone, along with 90 Duskull Candies .

will evolve into as soon as you give it a Sinnoh Stone, along with . Electabuzz will evolve into Electivire as soon as you give it a Sinnoh Stone, along with 100 Elekid Candies .

will evolve into as soon as you give it a Sinnoh Stone, along with . Gligar will evolve into Gliscor as soon as you give it a Sinnoh Stone, along with 100 Gligar Candies .

will evolve into as soon as you give it a Sinnoh Stone, along with . Male variant of Kirlia will evolve into Gallade as soon as you give it a Sinnoh Stone, along with 100 Ralts Candies .

will evolve into as soon as you give it a Sinnoh Stone, along with . Lickitung will evolve into Lickilicky as soon as you give it a Sinnoh Stone, along with 100 Lickitung Candies .

will evolve into as soon as you give it a Sinnoh Stone, along with . Magmar will evolve into Magmortar as soon as you give it a Sinnoh Stone, along with 100 Magby Candies .

will evolve into as soon as you give it a Sinnoh Stone, along with . Misdreavus will evolve into Mismagius as soon as you give it a Sinnoh Stone, along with 100 Misdreavus Candies .

will evolve into as soon as you give it a Sinnoh Stone, along with . Murkrow will evolve into Honchkrow as soon as you give it a Sinnoh Stone, along with 100 Murkrow Candies .

will evolve into as soon as you give it a Sinnoh Stone, along with . Piloswine will evolve into Mamoswine as soon as you give it a Sinnoh Stone, along with 100 Swinub Candies .

will evolve into as you give it a Sinnoh Stone, along with . Porygon 2 will evolve into Porygon Z as soon as you give it a Sinnoh Stone, along with 100 Porygon Candies .

will evolve into as soon as you give it a Sinnoh Stone, along with . Rhydon will evolve into Rhyperior as soon as you give it a Sinnoh Stone, along with 100 Rhyhorn Candies .

will evolve into as soon as you give it a Sinnoh Stone, along with . Roselia will evolve into Roserade as soon as you give it a Sinnoh Stone, along with 100 Roselia Candies .

will evolve into as soon as you give it a Sinnoh Stone, along with . Sneasel will evolve into Weavile as soon as you give it a Sinnoh Stone, along with 100 Sneasel Candies .

will evolve into as soon as you give it a Sinnoh Stone, along with . Female variant of Snorunt will evolve into Froslass as soon as you give it a Sinnoh Stone, along with 100 Snorunt Candies .

will evolve into as soon as you give it a Sinnoh Stone, along with . Tangela will evolve into Tangrowth as soon as you give it a Sinnoh Stone, along with 100 Tangela Candies .

will evolve into as soon as you give it a Sinnoh Stone, along with . Togetic will evolve into Togekiss as soon as you give it a Sinnoh Stone, along with 100 Togepi Candies .

will evolve into as soon as you give it a Sinnoh Stone, along with . Yanma will evolve into Yanmega as soon as you give it a Sinnoh Stone, along with 100 Yanma Candies.

How to get Sinnoh Stones in Pokemon GO

You can get Sinnoh Stones in the following ways:

By completing Field Research Tasks.

Completing and winning a certain number of battles in the Pokemon GO Battle League.

By defeating Team GO Rocket leaders like Cliff, Arlo, Sierra, or Giovanni.

By spinning PokeStops or Gym Discs on rare occasions.

How to use Sinnoh Stones in Pokemon GO

Using Sinnoh Stone for evolving in GO (Image via Sportskeeda || Niantic)

Using Sinnoh Stones is fairly simple. You have to select the Pokemon you want to evolve and click on the Evolve button. If you have the required number of Candies specific to that creature and a Sinnoh Stone, the evolution will be successful.