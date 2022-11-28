Pokemon GO teases debut of new Ultra Beasts, including Naganadel, Blacephalon, and more

Pokemon GO's Ultra Beast Arrival event is underway, and trainers around the world are trying to defeat and capture the powerful creatures. That said, a recent revelation from Serebii.net suggests that new Ultra Beasts, as well as the Legendary Pokemon Necrozma, might be arriving in the title soon.

While the current details on Necrozma and the new Ultra Beasts are slim, Serebii provided images detailing all of the potential inclusions. Thanks to a cache of pictures released by the community site, players got their first look at Pokemon GO's renderings of Necrozma, Poipole, Naganadel, Stakataka, and Blacephalon.

For Pokemon GO trainers who have been trying to complete their collection of Ultra Beasts or catch the Alolan Legendary, Necrozma, the information released by Serebii is a welcome sight.

Examining each creature from Serebii's Pokemon GO leak

Necrozma in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon (Image via Game Freak)

If the reports by Serebii are accurate, then Pokemon GO trainers should have plenty to be excited about in the future. But for players who may not be familiar with the upcoming Pocket Monsters, it's worth looking into each of these creatures. All of these entities appeared in the Alola region in Pokemon's Generation VII titles, and each is considerably powerful in its own right.

Necrozma is arguably the highest-profile creature in this Pokemon GO tease, as it's technically the mascot Pokemon for the Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon titles. While the Psychic-type doesn't have any evolutions, it does possess the ability to fuse with Solgaleo and Lunala to attain its Dusk Mane (Psychic/Steel) and Dark Wings (Psychic/Ghost) form, respectively. Additionally, Necrozma has a bright Ultra form where it becomes a Psychic/Dragon-type.

When it comes to the Ultra Beasts hinted at by Serebii, there's a lot to analyze. Each creature from Ultra Space is considerably unique. They have their own specific codenames as well, which is something to take into account.

Each Ultra Beast Hinted at in the Latest Pokemon GO Teaser

Poipole - Known by the codename UB Adhesive, Poipole is a Poison-type Pokemon that evolves into Naganadel in the original series of games when it levels up after learning the move, Dragon Pulse. It's unclear as to how this evolution will translate in the mobile title, but Niantic surely has a plan that is more in line with how evolution is handled in the game.

Naganadel - The evolution of this creature is known by the codename UB Stinger. Naganadel is a Poison/Dragon-type Pokemon that resembles a dragon but with large stingers similar to Beedrill. It sports high base special attack and speed stats, and its interesting Poison/Dragon typing should prove to be quite popular in the battle meta for PvE, PvP, or both.

Stakataka - Known as UB Assembly via codename, Stakataka resembles a large stone structure littered with small blue eyes on its body and legs. This Ultra Beast is a Rock/Steel-type Pokemon and has an incredibly high defense stat.

Blacephalon - A Fire/Ghost-type Pokemon with the codename UB Burst, Blacephalon is a strange-looking creature that resembles a harlequin but with a head that is capable of detonating into fireworks.

Though Blacephalon isn't very durable, it does sport considerably high attack and special attack stats, and it should boast some impressive offensive firepower when it arrives in Pokemon GO.

So far, there hasn't been any indication as to when Necrozma and the latest round of Ultra Beasts will appear. The Ultra Beast Arrival event may be too short to accommodate these new potential inclusions, but Niantic surely has plans in store for the creatures first sighted in Alola. Since hints are already being dropped about these entities, it may only be a matter of weeks before another slew of excellent and rare Pokemon emerge in Pokemon GO.

