Pokemon GO: The best counters to use against Scraggy in raids

Currently one of Pokemon GO's one-star raid bosses, Scraggy is a Dark/Fighting-type Pokemon originally appearing in Pokemon's fifth generation of games including Pokemon Black and White.

Previously appearing as a reward in Pokemon GO for things such as research task completion and PvP Battle League progress, Scraggy is now obtainable by defeating it in a raid. Fortunately for players, Scraggy isn't too tough of a raid boss and can easily be beaten solo by a majority of players. By utilizing the right counters and exploiting this Pokemon's weakness, it can be defeated in almost no time at all and trainers can quickly proceed to catch a Scraggy of their own.

Pokemon GO: Top counters to defeat Scraggy in raids

Togekiss and other Fairy-type Pokemon can take advantage of Scraggy's biggest weakness (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Being a Dark/Fighting-type Pokemon, Scraggy has a gaping elemental weakness in both Pokemon and Pokemon GO to Fairy-type attacks. Even worse for it, Fairy-type Pokemon that match their type with their moves will receive a Same Type Attribute Bonus (STAB), amplifying the damage dealt. In addition, Scraggy is also weak to Fighting and Flying-type moves, but Fairy-type moves edge out by being super effective against both of Scraggy's types.

With that in mind, there are plenty of great moves and Pokemon that can utilize Fairy, Fighting, and Flying-type moves, but some Pokemon utilize these moves better than others and can quickly dispatch Scraggy with ease. It may seem like overkill to slam an easily solo-able boss with such powerful Pokemon, but time is of the essence for any busy Pokemon GO trainer.

When it comes to countering Scraggy as a raid boss, the moves and Pokemon below perform the job exceptionally in Pokemon GO:

Fast Moves

Charm (Fairy-type)

Peck (Flying-type)

Gust (Flying-type)

Counter (Fighting-type)

Wing Attack (Flying-type)

Low Kick (Fighting-type)

Air Slash (Flying-type)

Charge Moves

Dazzling Gleam (Fairy-type)

Play Rough (Fairy-type)

Brave Bird (Flying-type)

Sky Attack (Flying-type)

Close Combat (Fighting-type)

Focus Blast (Fighting-type)

Moonblast (Fairy-type)

Aura Sphere (Fighting-type)

Hurricane (Flying-type)

Dynamic Punch (Fighting-type)

Pokemon

Togekiss

Gardevoir

Granbull

Mega Altaria

Mega Pidgeot

Clefable

Alolan Ninetales

Moltres

Galarian Rapidash

Gallade

Conkledurr

Xerneas

Yveltal

Lucario

Rayquaza

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Lopunny

Wigglytuff

Machamp

Mew

Whimsicott

Sirfetch'd

Braviary

Breloom

Heracross

Tornadus

Blaziken

In addition to the Pokemon listed above, there are tons of others that can utilize STAB with the right moves to absolutely devastate Scraggy and defeat it within seconds in Pokemon GO raids. The decision ultimately comes down to what Pokemon trainers have on their rosters and what strategies they prefer using.

Edited by Siddharth Satish