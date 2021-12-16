The best moveset for Magmar in Pokemon GO

Magmar, the Spitfire Pokemon, has been a part of the Pokemon franchise since the very beginning and has been in Pokemon GO since its launch. Due to just how long it has been around, there are hardly any players who have not at the very least encountered one in their games.

Living deep in Cinnabar Island's Pokemon Mansion in the Kanto region, Magmar could be encountered and caught by players. The Cinnabar Island Gym Leader, Blaine, also has a Magmar on his team in Pokemon Gold, Silver, and Crystal, and their respective remakes and Pokemon Let's GO Pikachu and Eevee.

When it comes to using any Pokemon effectively, knowing their best movesets, stats, and typing is key to maximizing a Pokemon's potential. This game knowledge also helps with knowing what role a Pokemon is best suited for and what situations it is best to use it.

Magmar in Pokemon GO: An analysis

Magmar as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Magmar is a pure Fire-type Pokemon. It's a great defensive typing because it provides Magmar with many resistances. However, Magmar is weak to some of the most common attacking types: Water, Ground, and Rock. Magmar's powered-up Fire-type attacks given from the same type attack boost or STAB as it is referred to as by players lets it hit the ever-present Steel types that appear throughout Pokemon GO's metagame.

With Magmar's highest stat being its attack stat of 206, Magmar is best used as an offensive Fire-type in the lower tiers of Pokemon GO's Battle League. Due to Magmar's lackluster bulk with a defense stat of 154 and a stamina stat of 163, Magmar is best used as a late-game cleaner to wipe out weakened opponents who have cycled out throughout the game and will thus have lower HP giving Magmar the advantage.

As far as the optimal moveset in Pokemon GO goes, there is only a slight difference between the optimal offensive and the optimal defensive set. That difference is in the charged attack. The optimal fast attack shared between the sets is Ember as the other fast attack, Karate Chop, deals less damage and does not generate enough energy to make up for the lack of power. The optimal offensive charged attack is Fire Blast, while the optimal defensive charged attack is Flamethrower.

While Magmar has become significantly more irrelevant after the release of Magmortar when Pokemon from the Sinnoh region were brought into Pokemon GO, Magmar is far from unusable. Magmar's best moveset is Ember, followed by either Flamethrower or Fire Blast, depending on what the player chooses to use it for.

