Pokemon GO Timburr Community Day Special Research questline will allow trainers to complete several exciting tasks to get their hands on lucrative in-game resources and pocket monster encounters. The Community Day event is a monthly event of Niantic's popular AR title, and players are always eager to find who will be featured next time.

October 2023's Timburr Community Day is being held on Sunday, October 15. It will run for three hours, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. During this period, Timburr will appear more frequently in the wild for players to catch.

How to complete Pokemon GO Timburr Community Day Special Research: All tasks and rewards

Timburr Community Day Special Research is available for a $1 ticket (or its equivalent in the regional currency). Titled Muscle Memories, the available tasks and rewards for the questline are as follows:

Timburr Community Day - Muscle Memories: Step 1 of 4

Make 5 Nice Throws - 15x Poke Ball

Catch 15 Timburr - Timburr encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 20x Timburr Candy

Rewards: 3000x Stardust, Timburr encounter, 1x Incense

Timburr Community Day - Muscle Memories: Step 2 of 4

Transfer 10 Pokemon - 10x Pinap Berry

Catch 15 Timburr - Timburr encounter

Evolve 3 Timburr - 30x Timburr Candy

Rewards: 4500 XP, Timburr encounter, 1x Lure Module

Timburr Community Day - Muscle Memories: Step 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws - 15x Great Ball

Catch 15 Timburr - Timburr encounter

Evolve 1 Gurdurr - 50x Timburr Candy

Rewards: 4500x Stardust, Gurdurr encounter, 1x Rocket Radar

Timburr Community Day - Muscle Memories: Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward - 15x Ultra Ball

Claim Reward - Timburr encounter

Claim Reward - 2x Silver Pinap Berry

Rewards: 5000 XP, Conkeldurr encounter, 3x Rare Candy

Pokemon GO Timburr Community Day event bonuses

The event bonuses during Pokemon GO Timburr Community Day are as follows:

3× Stardust for catching Pokémon.

2× Candy for catching Pokémon.

2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon.

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last three hours.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!

One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day. [will last from 2 PM local time to 10 PM local time]

Trades will require 50% less Stardust. [will last from 2 PM local time to 10 PM local time]

To learn more about what awaits the rest of the month, check out our October 2023 Pokemon GO content roadmap guide.