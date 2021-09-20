Pokemon GO: Top 5 most powerful Charge Attacks (September 2021)

Pokemon GO has a wide array of moves for its titular monsters, and more are being included from the original series all the time, making picking and choosing between moves something of a tall task.

Charge Moves, in particular, are incredibly vital to battling in Pokemon GO, as they are responsible for dealing huge amounts of damage that Fast Moves simply can't deal in one blow.

Pokemon GO: Top Charge Moves in the category of power

Trainers pick to learn and retain Charge Moves for plenty of reasons, including type advantages, energy economy, and damage capabilities. When it comes to hitting the hardest, a few moves in both PvE and PvP reign supreme despite their drawbacks in other categories.

5) Hyper Beam - #5 in PvE, #2 in PvP

Porygon2 is one of several Normal-type Pokemon capable of using Hyper Beam (Image via Niantic)

With a PvE power of 150 damage and a base PvP power of 150, Hyper Beam hits hard while providing neutral damage coverage for most types in Pokemon GO. The only Pokemon types that resist Hyper Beam are Ghost-type, Rock-type, and Steel-type Pokemon, meaning Hyper Beam deals consistent damage against Pokemon of all other types.

Like many moves on this list, it takes considerable time to charge, but Hyper Beam's utility places it high on PvP overall damage rankings. Picked up as a second Charge Move alongside a faster one, it can devastate unshielded opponents in any battle mode.

4) Overheat - #4 in PvE, #13 in PvP

Charizard is a popular pick in any Pokemon GO battle, and its utilization of Overheat can nuke PvE opponents in particular (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although it leaves little to be desired in Pokemon GO PvP, Overheat still performs well across the board in battles. It possesses a power of 160 in PvE and 130 in PvP, meaning the move can nuke PvE opponents when in the hands of a powerful Fire-type Pokemon such as Charizard, Reshiram, or Darmanitan.

Though PvP players may opt for a move like Fire Blast instead, Overheat is far from the worst Fire-type Charge Move to be used on an opponent that's run out of shields.

3) Aeroblast - #3 in PvE, #1 in PvP

Lugia is the only Pokemon currently capable of learning Aeroblast in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

An exclusive move of the Johto region Legendary Pokemon Lugia, Aeroblast has a whopping 180 power in PvE and 170 in PvP, making it one of the hardest-hitting moves in Pokemon GO in either category.

As a Flying-type move, it can absolutely melt opposing Bug, Fighting, and Grass-type Pokemon. Additionally, Aeroblast retains an effect that can increase Lugia's attack power by two stages, although this is only a 12.5% chance.

Still, in the event its effect does trigger, few Pokemon can withstand Aeroblast if they aren't resistant to it via type advantage. Even then, it can be difficult to defend against.

2) Solar Beam - #2 in PvE, #3 in PvP

Mega Venusaur is a force to be reckoned with in raids when using Solar Beam (Image via Niantic)

Long heralded as one of the most powerful Grass-type moves in the original Pokemon series, Solar Beam required time to accumulate sunlight before unleashing it in the mainline games. In Pokemon GO, the move still requires charging, but the turn of inaction is replaced by an elongated charging time.

Despite the significant amount of energy it takes to activate, Solar Beam hits with a power of 180 in PvE and 150 in PvP, making it a forceful pick in both categories. It also has the utility to be accessible to several Grass-type Pokemon and can even be used by Pokemon such as Porygon, Typhlosion, and Groudon, though they don't receive a Same Type Attribute Bonus (STAB) from it.

1) Giga Impact - #1 in PvE, #7 in PvP

At the moment, only Regigigas and Xerneas are capable of using Giga Impact in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic).

Clocking in at 200 power in PvE, Giga impact is currently Pokemon GO's highest-power Charge Move in non-PvP situations. However, in trainer battles or Battle League, Giga Impact still has a power of 150, which certainly isn't bad by any stretch of the imagination.

Currently, the only two Pokemon capable of using the move are Regigigas and Xerneas, with Regigigas edging out its competition due to receiving STAB from using it.

Giga Impact will never be the most practical or utilitarian Charge Move, but its damage to targets without resistance or shields, especially in PvE, is insane.

Using it with Regigigas pushes the damage capability even further, meaning the move is capable of one-shotting a large number of Pokemon currently in Pokemon GO. Giga Impact is best resisted by Ghost-type Pokemon, while Rock and Steel-type Pokemon do the same to a lesser degree.

It takes a lot of energy to pull off, but Giga Impact is guaranteed to inflict either maximum damage in Pokemon GO's PvE or impressive amounts in PvP.

Also Read

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi