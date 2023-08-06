Pokemon GO trainer discusses items they got after walking 115 Routes

Pokemon GO Routes have been in the game for a few weeks now. While it was supposed to be the next best thing in the GO, people have been driven up the wall by how poorly this feature was implemented in the game. It was supposed to be something that people could create themselves and enjoy, but that is far from reality.

Even though the Routes feature has been a massive disappointment for many in the Pokemon GO community, it has not deterred a few dedicated trainers from grinding for resources.

This fact has been further bolstered by a recent post made by a Reddit user who revealed everything they received in the game after completing 115 Routes. Where a portion of the community struggles to even find a Route, our fellow trainer here managed to finish 115!

If you have been wondering about the rewards that you can get by completing that many Routes in Pokemon GO, this article will give you a rough idea.

What are the rewards obtainable through Pokemon GO Routes?

Reddit user u/Holo-Piplup completed 115 Routes and shared a bunch of data that they collected regarding the rewards that you can get. They said:

“Collecting data on items, spawns, cells, etc. not done yet, but thought the current items drop table was worth a share!”

As per the user, there are 786 obtainable rewards, which are as follows:

Razz Berry: They received 249 of these. That gives it a 31.68% drop rate .

They received of these. That gives it a . Revives: They received 171 of these. That gives it a 21.76% drop rate .

They received of these. That gives it a . Ultra Ball: They received 126 of these. That gives it a 16.03% drop rate .

They received of these. That gives it a . Hyper Potion: They received 126 of these. That gives it a 16.03% drop rate .

They received of these. That gives it a . Fast TM: They received 72 of these. That gives it a 9.16% drop rate .

They received of these. That gives it a . Golden Razz Berry: They received 18 of these. That gives it a 2.29% drop rate .

They received of these. That gives it a . Rare Candy: They received 18 of these. That gives it a 2.29% drop rate .

They received of these. That gives it a . Elite Fast TM: They received 3 of these. That gives it a 0.38% drop rate .

They received of these. That gives it a . Rare Candy XL: They received 3 of these. That gives it a 0.38% drop rate.

With the list mentioned above, you can see that the Routes feature in Pokemon GO does come with a plethora of exciting rewards. Given that you can get your hands on Rare Candy XL and Elite Fast TMs for free, it is definitely worth grinding the Routes in Pokemon GO.

Besides these rewards, you can also get Zygarde Cells, which is crucial for upgrading your Zygarde, if you have managed to get one in the first place. If you want to learn more about Zygarde in Pokemon GO, you can read this article.