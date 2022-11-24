Pokemon GO Ultra Beast Arrival: How to obtain Timed Research code and unlock Mini Collection Challenge Nihilego

The Pokemon GO developers recently teased the arrival of Ultra Beasts during the Astral Eclipse event announcement. A Timed Research code will also be made available through the game's Twitch channel.

Ultra Beasts will first arrive at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. You can support your teammates by tuning in to the live coverage of Ultra Beast Arrival. An exclusive code for the event will be shared in the Pokemon GO Twitch channel chat. This article will cover everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

Pokemon GO Ultra Beast Arrival Timed Research code and Mini Collection Challenge Nihilego

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp Ultra Beast Alert



New intel indicates that an unprecedented wave of Ultra Beasts is set for global descent on November 27.



Stay aware.

Be prepared.



The arrival was initially revealed on the official Twitter handle of Pokemon GO, and the post featured snippets of information about Ultra Beasts. It is said that an unparalleled wave of these beasts is set to come upon the earth. The event will provide opportunities to catch Ultra Beasts if they are available in your region.

Ultra Beasts are currently set to arrive at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, and players are advised to tune in to the live coverage of Pokemon GO Ultra Beast Arrival to keep track of the event. The coverage of Ultra Beast Arrival 'ON THE GO NEWS' starts on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 7 pm PST. Exclusive time-limited codes will be shared in the chat during the stream on the Pokemon GO Twitch channel.

You can redeem the codes to obtain an in-game badge that will unlock the Mini Collection Challenge: Nihilego. The unlocked challenge will allow you to capture Nihilego and get Nihilego Candy as a reward. It will also allow you to make progress towards your Elite Collector Medal. After redeeming the livestream code, the Mini Collection Challenge will be available until Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 11:59 pm local time.

Players are advised to redeem the code before it expires. The codes can only be redeemed for 15 minutes after they are shared in the chat. You'll have to act quickly to redeem them, and many will likely miss the redemption window. However, there will be multiple opportunities to receive the code during the stream. The code is limited to one use per player, and although there are different codes, they're all used to access the same Mini Collection Challenge.

Pokemon GO Ultra Beast Arrival: Global event starts on Sunday, November 27, 2022 from 11 am to 5 pm local time. It features several Ultra Beasts in 5-star raids during this time.

Nihilego, Buzzwole, and Guzzlord are set to appear in America.

Nihilego, Xurkitree, and Guzzlord are set to appear in Asia-Pacific.

Nihilego, Pheromosa, and Guzzlord are set to appear in Europe.

Kartana is set to appear in the Northern hemisphere.

Celesteela is set to appear in the Southern hemisphere.

The event bonuses include 1.25× more XP for winning Raid Battles, an increased chance to receive Rare Candy XL from in-person Raid Battles, and a maximum of five additional free Raid Passes by spinning Gym Photo Discs.

