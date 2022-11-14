Pokemon GO Ultra Beast Protection Efforts Special Research: Tasks, rewards, and more

Pokemon GO's Team GO Rocket takeover will begin on November 14 at 12:00 am local time, and will remain until November 17 at 8:00 pm local time. During this period, trainers will take the fight to Team GO Rocket as they attempt to use the power of Mewtwo and the Ultra Beasts to their own sinister ends.

During this event, the Ultra Beast Protection Efforts Special Research will be much easier to complete (the story is available to claim until December 1, 2022).

While the research rewards won't provide any special encounters with the Pocket Monsters, they will provide plenty of experience and items for trainers hoping to defeat Team GO Rocket during the event. Some of the rewards will also be incredibly helpful when the time comes to capture Mewtwo, who has been further corrupted by Giovanni.

Before the event begins, it's a good idea for trainers to know the tasks required of them.

Each step and reward in Pokemon GO's Ultra Beast Protection Efforts Special Research

The upcoming Special Research should help trainers defeat Team GO Rocket (Image via Niantic)

For this particular Special Research Story in Pokemon GO, players will have to complete four steps containing three tasks each, though the final step simply involves collecting rewards.

As one might expect, trainers will be tasked with defeating members of Team GO Rocket and their leaders. However, doing so will reward them with plenty of items, Stardust, and experience to assist them in their future efforts in Pokemon GO.

Step One

Defeat six Team GO Rocket grunts - Ten Hyper Potions

- Ten Hyper Potions Catch four Shadow Pokemon - Ten Pokeballs

- Ten Pokeballs Purify two Shadow Pokemon - Ten Pinap Berries

- Ten Pinap Berries Completion Rewards - 2,000 XP, 15 Great Balls, one Rocket Radar

Step Two

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo - 1,500 XP

- 1,500 XP Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff - 1,500 XP

- 1,500 XP Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra - 1,500 XP

- 1,500 XP Completion Rewards - 2,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and one Super Rocket Radar

Step Three

Find the Team GO Rocket Boss - Five Max Potions

- Five Max Potions Battle the Team GO Rocket Boss - 20 Ultra Balls

- 20 Ultra Balls Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss - Five Max Revives

- Five Max Revives Completion Rewards - 3,000 XP, one Lucky Egg, two Golden Razz Berries

Step Four

Claim Reward - 1,500 XP

- 1,500 XP Claim Reward - 1,500 XP

- 1,500 XP Claim Reward - 1,500 XP

- 1,500 XP Completion Rewards - 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, two Silver Pinap Berries

After defeating Team GO Rocket, its Leaders, and Giovanni himself, Pokemon GO trainers can relish in their accomplishments and enjoy their rewards.

Defeating Giovanni in particular will also lead to the ability to capture Shadow Mewtwo, who can be an incredibly helpful ally in a battle in either Shadow or its Cleansed form. Pokemon GO trainers will have to weigh whether they prefer to keep Mewtwo in its Shadow form, but that's a decision that can be made after defeating Giovanni.

Fortunately, Pokemon GO trainers can access and claim this Special Research until December 1, 2022, when the Season of Light concludes. However, the upcoming presence of Team GO Rocket will make completing the research much easier than it would normally be possible.

And yet, Team GO Rocket and its higher-ups will persist well past the upcoming Rocket Takeover.

