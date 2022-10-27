Pokemon GO Umbreon raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Umbreon has just stepped onto the stage as one of the many current Raid Bosses that players can encounter in Pokemon GO after the release of the second part of the ongoing Halloween event. With this in mind, players may find themselves in need of advice when it comes to formulating a strategy for taking down this boss.

Umbreon is notorious in-game for having one of the best defenses out of every other Dark-type in the game. This means that taking down this boss and catching it will come in handy if trainers want to test their mettle against harder bosses like Origin Forme Giratina as well as the current Mega Boss, Mega Banette.

Given how useful Umbreon can be in the future, challenging it to a Raid Battle for a chance of catching it will be well worth any trainer's time. So, what are some helpful tips to keep in mind when preparing for this fight? Game knowledge is key when it comes to Pokemon GO's Raid Battles, so it is important to do some research beforehand.

Umbreon in Pokemon GO: Everything to know

Umbreon as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing to know about every Raid Boss before a player challenges it in Pokemon GO is its elemental typing. As previously stated, Umbreon is a pure Dark-type Pokemon. This means that it is weak to Fairy, Bug, and Fighting-type attacks. On the other hand, it is especially strong against Ghost and Psychic-types.

In the main series, Umbreon is known for its incredibly tanky defensive stats. Thankfully, Niantic has stayed true to this tradition and left defense as Umbreon's best stat in Pokemon GO. Umbreon has a base defense of 240, followed closely by its stamina of 216. This makes it very difficult to defeat without sufficient power and advantageous moves.

While it may seem daunting to cleave through its solid defenses, Umbreon's biggest weakness is offensively oriented Fighting-types. Since its only Psychic-type move is provided through Elite TMs, players do not have to worry about the Raid Boss using it. This means that solid options like Lucario, Machamp, and Buzzwole are ideal for this fight.

Even for the best defensive picks, Fighting-types remain supreme. Given that moves of other types are restricted to Elite TMs, it is impossible for Umbreon to have any other move besides the Dark typing. While Fighting-types are great options, Fairy-types and other Dark-types are fair choices as well.

In terms of team size for this Raid in Pokemon GO, players may likely need to upsize considering Umbreon's defenses. A Raid Party of around four or five players should work well enough, but this number may grow or shrink depending on the experience level of each participating member. You can never have too many allies, though.

With the upcoming festivities revolving heavily around powerful Ghost-types, trainers will definitely need a Dark-type in Pokemon GO if they want to stand a chance in any of the new Raid Battles. Thankfully, Umbreon is the perfect choice for any hardcore Raid Enthusiast. Be sure to seize this opportunity and catch a Raid Boss Umbreon before they go away.

