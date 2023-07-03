Pokemon GO Umbreon raid guide (July 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

With the last day of the Dark Flames event in Pokemon GO finally here, players around the world are getting in one last run of the event's content and the Raid Bosses they brought to live servers. Umbreon is one of these Raid Bosses that many players have been looking forward to for this event.

Umbreon is one of the most beloved creatures in the franchise, thanks to it evolving from Eevee, who has become a sort of secondary mascot for the franchise alongside Pikachu. As such, you would be hard-pressed to find a trainer who does not know about Umbreon.

Although it is not the most difficult Raid Boss Pokemon GO has to offer, you may have some difficulties taking it down. As such, even experienced players may need to do some research before going toe-to-toe with one of the mobile game's many current Raid Bosses. Here's what you should know before going into this Raid Battle.

How to counter Umbreon in Pokemon GO

Umbreon as seen in Pokemon Evolutions (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing every player should know about any Raid Boss in Pokemon GO is its elemental typing. In the case of Umbreon, it is a pure Dark-type Pokemon. This leaves the creature weak to Fighting, Bug, and Fairy-type attacks. Since the element also resists the Dark-type attacks Umbreon may use, you are advised to structure your teams around creatures of the Fairy typing.

Regarding Umbreon's stat spread in Pokemon GO, the monster hosts an amazing amount of bulk, making it very tricky for players to solo without access to the best Legendary Pokemon. Umbreon's bulk stats, defense, and stamina are more or less even with one another, not giving it any special vulnerabilities to Fast or Charged Attacks.

The best creatures to bring to this battle are those that can dish out super-effective damage while mitigating the damage that Umbreon can do. As such, you should use Togekiss, Zacian, and Primarina. However, Gardevoir should be avoided since it does not resist Dark-type damage.

Although you can take down Umbreon solo, it is not recommended to do so. Since the Pokemon has very high defenses, it can be hard for those without access to the best possible Legendary Pokemon to take it down within the time limit. As such, bringing at least one other player is advised to ensure success.

Those looking to obtain a Shiny Umbreon through these Raid Battles will be sorely disappointed since it's not possible to encounter a Shiny Umbreon through these battles. However, the Umbreon that players encounter through these battles will have a much higher chance of possessing better stats and IV spreads, making them worthwhile for those interested in competitive battles.

Overall, Umbreon's position as one of Pokemon GO's current 3-star Raid Bosses does not make it very threatening for most players. However, newer players may struggle if they attempt this battle unprepared.

Poll : 0 votes