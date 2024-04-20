Pokemon GO Vespiquen: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good in PvP and PvE? 

Pokemon GO players who want to use Vespiquen in PvP and PvE play should learn its best moveset and counters. With this, you will be in an advantageous position. When a Female Combee is fed 50 Candy, it evolves into this Bug and Flying-type Vespiquen. Combee is the worst entity to have in a team, but what about the latter?

Vespiquen has a decent stat spread with a max CP of 2267. Its Defense stat is the highest among its power class. The Beehive Pokemon can utilize many moves, but there are meta critters it should avoid battling.

We will now take a look at Vespiquen's best moves, counters, and utility in Pokemon GO.

Best moveset for Vespiquen in Pokemon GO

The right set of moves for Vespiquen in GO (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Vespiquen boasts multiple Bug-type moves; while some deal moderate damage, others inflict less. It has access to three different types of attacks: Poison, Flying, and Rock. However, you should be aware of their application and merit.

This bee-like Pokemon should only utilize attacks that are ideal for PvP and PvE battles. Here’s what you need to teach it.

Best PvP moveset for Vespiquen:

Fast Attack: Fury Cutter

Charged Attacks: X-Scissor and Power Gem

Best PvE moveset for Vespiquen:

Fast Attack: Fury Cutter

Charged Attack: Bug Buzz

Is Vespiquen good in PvP and PvE?

Average in PvE, but bad in PvP (Image via TPC)

Vespiquen is not strong in Pokemon GO, so it is less preferred in different battle scenarios. In PvP play, this entity's best moveset, battle capabilities, and STAB effects don’t help win critical matches. As it is only opted for the Great League, it should not be used in modes other than that.

One more thing to note about Pokemon Vespiqeun in GO is that even though it is made for the Great League, it is not a trustworthy partner.

According to PvPoke, Vespiquen is ranked #447 in the Great League, #511 in the Ultra League, and #553 in the Master League. This shows us the monster is out of the league and does not even rank in the top 100 meta critters list.

When using the creature in the PvE (Raids and Gyms), its Defense power becomes a big help. Its Attack stat of 149 and Stamina stat of 172 should be able to deal enough damage and withstand hits, respectively. Before Vespiquen faints, its best PvE moveset does a Total Damage Output (TDO) of 272.05 and boasts an overall Damage Per Second (DPS) of 10.23.

In a nutshell, this Pocket Monster is not a decent pick in PvE gameplay.

Counters for Vespiquen in Pokemon GO

One way to have the upper hand with Vespiquen in PvP and PvE frays is to be aware of its weaknesses. It is susceptible to Rock, Electric, Fire, Flying, and Ice-type attacks. Counters can easily exploit its vulnerability, and here are their names.

Great League counters: Carbink, Mantine, Bastiodon, Talonflame, Gilgar, Pelipper, Registeel, and Galarian Stunfisk

PvE counters: Rhyperior, Terrakion, Gilagith, Rampardos, Aggron, Tyranitar, Aurorus, Aerodactyl, and Nihilgo.

Here is how to get Vespiquen in Pokemon GO?

