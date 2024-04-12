How to get Vespiquen in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

How can you get Vespiquen in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny? Trainers who have been working diligently to complete their Pokedexes are likely wondering, and the process of getting Vespiquen in Niantic's title is a pretty straightforward one. The same can be said of getting shiny Vespiquen, which is a possibility but will take some time and diligent searching, as well as a few candies.

Vespiquen and shiny Vespiquen have yet to appear in most capacities of Pokemon GO's gameplay, including in the wild, as a Research Task reward, as a GO Battle League PvP reward, or as a raid boss. That leaves one method of obtaining Vespiquen and its shiny title in Niantic's mobile game, and we can observe the process below.

How to get Vespiquen in Pokemon GO

Vespiquen can be obtained through one method in Pokemon GO, trading excluded (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With the exception of trading, which can be performed to obtain most creatures, the only way to get Vespiquen in Pokemon GO is by evolving a female Combee. This requires 50 Combee candies, and the Combee must be female since Vespiquen is based on a queen bee; the male Combee is incapable of evolution. The good news is that Combee is a pretty common Pokemon.

Combee can be found in the following ways in Pokemon GO:

Wild Encounters

Egg Hatches

Research Task Rewards

Snapshot Photobomb Encounters

After catching a female Combee, players can either continue catching Combee (using Pinap Berries is helpful) or set Combee as a buddy to continue accruing candies until they have 50 to evolve it into Vespiquen from the Pokemon's data screen.

However, it doesn't hurt to break down the different ways to catch Combee in Pokemon GO before trainers start racking up candies to evolve it.

Wild encounters

A female Combee is required to evolve into Vespiquen (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since January 2019, Combee has been spawnable in the wild in Pokemon GO. It tends to be a common appearance, particularly in grassy and rural areas where Bug-type species gather. However, if players don't find it right away, it might be worth using Incense or Lure Modules to increase Pokemon spawns and the opportunities for Combee to appear.

Egg hatches

A few years ago, Combee was available as a 7-km egg hatch during events like GO Fest 2022 and 2020's Sinnoh Celebration. It hasn't appeared in egg-hatching pools as of late, but future events and seasons beyond the Season of the World of Wonders may present new opportunities.

Research Task rewards

During various events across the year, Combee has a tendency to pop up as a reward for completing different Research Tasks. This is especially true during events that focus on Bug-type Pokemon, like the Bug Out 2024 event. Trainers should stay appraised of ongoing research to ensure they can encounter Combee as much as they can to rack up candies.

Snapshot photobomb encounters

During 2022's Bug Out event, Combee could appear when players took snapshots of Pokemon as a photobomb before spawning nearby on the game map. This hasn't happened since, but it could appear in this capacity again in future Bug Out events or others in general.

How to get shiny Vespiquen in Pokemon GO

Shiny Vespiquen has a red-orange coloration (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Getting shiny Vespiquen in Pokemon GO will only be possible through trading or evolution. For the evolution route, players will need to find a shiny female Combee, which can be difficult since most that spawn (87.5%) are male and it has a base shiny appearance rate of approximately 1 in 512. However, certain events like Bug Out tend to boost shiny Combee appearances.

Once trainers have their shiny female Combee, all that's required is to collect 50 candies for it (Rare Candies can be helpful in a pinch), then open its information page and tap the Evolve button. With that, players will be the new owners of a shiny Vespiquen.

As an alternative, if hunting for shiny Combee isn't going well, it may be best to trade for a shiny Combee with another trainer and evolve it, or trade for a shiny Vespiquen directly.

