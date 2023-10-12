Pokemon GO Victreebel in PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Victreebel debuted in Pokemon GO upon the game's initial release in 2016. In Niantic's mobile game, it evolves from Weepinbel when fed 100 Candy. You can also find the creature in the wild and tier-three raids during special events. Its base form, Bellsprout, is currently available as an increased spawn during the 2023 Harvest Festival.

Once you have a Vctreebel in your collection, you might wish to use it in Battle. For that, you would want it to have the ideal moveset, whether you are taking part in trainer battles or you use it in fights against the game's AI. Either way, this guide has you covered.

What moves can Victreebel learn in Pokemon GO?

Victreebel in the anime (Image via TPC)

The Fast Attacks that Victreebel learns in Niantic's mobile game are:

Razor Leaf

Acid

Victreebel's Charged Attacks options are as follows:

Leaf Blade

Sludge Bomb

Leaf Tornado

Solar Beam

Acid Spray

Return

Victreebel is a Grass and Poison-type Pocket Monster, which means it benefits from same-type-attack-bonus (STAB) when using moves of these two types.

It has a base of 207 Attack, 135 Defense, 190 Stamina, which makes it a glass cannon.

Best PvP moveset for Victreebel in Pokemon GO

Victreebel's moveset differs slightly when it comes to the Great League and the Ultra League. This is owing to the deeper HP bars of the opponents in the latter format. The best moveset for Victreebel in the GO Battle League are:

Fast Attack: Razor Leaf

Charged Attacks: Leaf Blade and Acid Spray (Great League)/Sludge Bomb (Ultra League)

Razor Leaf is Victreebel's go-to Fast Attack since the move has a base damage output of 6 damage per turn (STAB included). This is good because the critter depends on exerting large amounts of Fast Attack pressure since it cannot get too many Charged Attacks.

In both Great and Ultra League formats, the first Charged Attack you want on Victreebel is Leaf Blade. This quick-charging Grass-type attack deals 84 base damage (STAB included) at only 35 energy cost.

Victreebel's second Charged Attack for the Great League should be Acid Spray. Although this move costs 45 energy, it will debuff your opponent's defenses, and Victreebel can easily farm them down after that. This is particularly effective for bulky opponents or ones that resist Grass-type damage.

For the Ultra League, Sludge Bomb is a better option since it delivers a reliable base damage of 96 at 50 energy cost. With Razor Leaf as the Fast Attack, reaching this move might take some time, so you will primarily be relying on Leaf Blade.

Best PvE moveset for Victreebel in Pokemon GO

Victreebel moveset (Image via TPC)

Victreebel is a fantastic choice for attacking Gyms and raids in Pokemon GO. Its high attack stat and decent bulk let it dish out massive damage no matter the opponent. Here is the recommended moveset for this purpose:

Fast Attack: Razor Leaf

Charged Attack: Leaf Blade

While Victreebel shines as an attacker, it is a suboptimal Gym defender owing to its frail defensive stats.

Best counters to Victreebel in Pokemon GO

Victreebel easily takes down all Water-types in the Great League of Pokemon GO but suffers defeat at the hands of the following critters:

Lickitung

Galarian Stufisk

Shadow Gligar

Medicham

Registeel

In the Ultra League, its favorable matches extend beyond Water types into meta-picks like Cresselia. Its biggest adversaries in this format are:

Charizard

Altered Forme Giratina

Cobalion

Obstagoon

Scrafty

Follow Sportskeeda for more content related to Pokemon GO.