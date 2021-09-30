Pokemon GO: What are Douse Drive Genesect's weaknesses?

Coming to 5-star raids in Pokemon GO from October 1 to October 12, 2021, Douse Drive Genesect is durable thanks to it having a total of nine elemental resistances.

The Mythical Unova region Pokemon first appeared in Pokemon GO last March with its Burn Drive equipped, but this time around it will be equipped with its Douse Drive, giving it the ability to use the Poison-type Charge Move Gunk Shot.

Although its moveset has changed, Genesect remains a Bug/Steel-type Pokemon, and with a wide swath of damage resistances, it has one elemental type that serves as its Achilles' Heel.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp Genesect, the Paleozoic Pokémon, will make its Pokémon GO debut in a limited-time ticketed Special Research story event! Learn more: pokemongolive.com/post/genesects… Genesect, the Paleozoic Pokémon, will make its Pokémon GO debut in a limited-time ticketed Special Research story event! Learn more: pokemongolive.com/post/genesects… https://t.co/bYvHgT7Sii

Grab your best Fire-type Pokemon because you'll need them to tackle Douse Drive Genesect in raids.

Top Pokemon to counter Genesect in Pokemon GO

Genesect is doubly weak to Fire-type moves and Pokemon due to being both Bug and Steel-type (Image via Niantic)

Regardless of Genesect's drive use in Pokemon GO, Fire-type moves and Pokemon are the best option in taking it down. Fortunately, there are more than a few Fire-type Pokemon capable of hammering away at Genesect's double weakness to Fire-type moves derived from its dual Bug/Steel-typing.

Plenty of these Pokemon can do the job, but some can really hit Genesect where it hurts. The counter pick recommendations can be found below:

Mega Charizard X/Y

Mega Houndoom

Reshiram

Heatran

Darmanitan

Chandelure

Entei

Moltres

Emboar

Blaziken

Flareon

Typhlosion

Ho-Oh

Magmortar

Infernape

Pyroar

Arcanine

Delphox

Heatmor

Simisear

Salamence (with Fire-type moves like Fire Fang and Fire Blast)

Rapidash

Ninetales

Camerupt

Talonflame

Alolan Marowak

Magcargo

As a 5-star raid boss, Genesect is tough to beat solo even if Pokemon GO trainers stack their battle party with Fire-type Pokemon and moves. For that reason, it helps to bring all the backup a player is capable of inviting.

The more trainers active in exploiting Genesect's biggest weakness, the faster it can be defeated resulting in more rewards at the end of the raid battle, as well as improving players' chances of capturing the powerful Mythical Pokemon.

Also Read

With a full team of proficient Pokemon GO trainers unloading on it with Fire-type Pokemon, Genesect shouldn't stand much of a chance. Its Douse Drive doesn't give it a type advantage in this particular raid situation.

So while Genesect can still deal significant damage, the beating it will take will heavily outweigh what it's able to dish out. By harnessing the well-known power of Fire-type Pokemon and moves, the raid battle should be finished with time to spare.

Edited by R. Elahi