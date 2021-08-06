Pokemon GO: When is GO Battle Night in August 2021?

For Pokemon GO players who can't get enough PvP action, GO Battle Night has been a long awaited event. It provides these players with increased rewards and the ability to keep completing trainer vs trainer battles.

In a blog post by Niantic, Pokemon GO's developer, the next GO Battle Night event was announced for August 26, 2021 from 6.00 pm to 11.59 pm local time. According to Niantic, the benefits include the capability to complete up to 100 PvP battles as well as tripling the Stardust rewards for wins and advancements within GO Battle League:

On Thursday, August 26, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time, the third GO Battle Night of the season will be happening! Complete up to 100 battles, and receive three times the Stardust for winning battles, completing sets of battles, and ranking up in the GO Battle League.

Pokemon GO: Other upcoming events in August 2021

In addition to GO Battle Night, there is plenty of content this August for Pokemon GO players to enjoy, including:

As a continuation of Pokemon GO's Season of Discovery, Research Breakthroughs will provide double the experience gain. This August, players can expect to see Chimecho in their breakthrough encounters.

Every Monday of the month, 1 Pokecoin item bundles will be available for purchase that provide players with helpful items such as Remote Raid Passes.

Dialga will continue to appear in five star raids until August 6, 2021 at 10:00am local time. Players who defeat it in battle may even encounter its shiny form.

Palkia, the Sinnoh Region's Master of Space, will be appearing in Pokemon GO's five star raids from August 6, 2021 at 10:00am until August 20, 2021 at 10:00am local time. Lucky players may encounter Palkia's shiny form after defeating it in a raid.

On August 20, 2021 at 10:00am until August 31, 2021 at 8:00pm local time, the Ultra Unlock event's third part will be underway and will center on the Galar region. Among new Galarian Pokemon being introduced into the wild, players will have a chance to battle and capture Pokemon: Sword & Shield mascots Zacian and Zamazenta.

Pokemon Spotlight Hours will continue throughout the month each Tuesday. Magnemite's spotlight hour has already passed, but players have hours for East Sea Shellos, West Sea Shellos, Skwovet, and Wooloo to look forward to still.

On August 14-15 from 11:00am to 5:00pm local time, Pokemon GO's August Community Day will be in effect, centered around the Pokemon Eevee.

